South Africa’s Top Gamers Crowned at MTN SHIFT Gaming Grand Finals

The Road to Canal Walk

Five months, eight malls, and thousands of players later, the MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience 2025 came to a dramatic close at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town. What began as a grassroots series of regional qualifiers across Gauteng and the Western Cape ended with one of the most competitive gaming finals South Africa has seen.

Hundreds of spectators filled the arena to watch players battle across EAFC 25™, Beat Saber, Call of Duty Mobile, and Rocket League, as the country’s top talent went head-to-head for more than R250 000 in prizes.

Rising Stars and Big Wins

Seventeen-year-old Hamza Moosa from Sandton stole the spotlight in the EAFC 25 National Final, proving why he is one of South Africa’s brightest esports prospects. Representing Goliath Gaming, Moosa outplayed his rivals to take first place and walk away with R25 000 in prize money.

A familiar name on the international stage, Hamza also represented South Africa earlier this year at the Esports World Cup qualifier in Saudi Arabia.

The Beat Saber finals delivered another standout performance. Michael Prange, 17, from Pretoria and Garsfontein High School, claimed victory with precision and rhythm that wowed the crowd. Ranked #2 nationally and a two-time Beat Saber World Cup competitor, Prange took home a gaming PC valued at R50 000.

In the schools division, Cape Town’s Ridhaa April, just 15 years old, won the EAFC title. A professional player with Goliath Gaming, Ridhaa has already built a strong record, including a first-place finish at the 2025 ASL.

Curro Schools dominated the Rocket League event, taking the national title, while Edgemead High finished a strong second.

The Call of Duty Mobile finals closed the event in spectacular fashion, with returning champions Nixuh defending their title. The team of Magicz (Raees Ismail), Adnaan (Adnaan Bhamjee), Raz (Rahil Bux) and Enigma (Jameen Essa) took home R30 000 in cash and solidified their position as one of the country’s most dominant squads.

A National Stage for Local Talent

“The atmosphere at this year’s finals was absolutely electric,” said Vanessa Herbst, Marketing Manager at Canal Walk Shopping Centre. “The level of skill on display was unreal, and the crowd brought their energy every day. The bar has been set very high for the 2026 edition.”

The MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience has become South Africa’s biggest mall-based esports tournament, combining accessibility with high-level competition. Each regional heat, hosted at Hyprop malls including Rosebank Mall, Clearwater, The Glen, Woodlands, Table Bay Mall, Somerset Mall, and Capegate, gave new players a platform to shine.

“The SHIFT Gaming Experience is about bringing high-level competition into public spaces and giving players of all ages the opportunity to compete, connect, and grow,” said Christie Stanbridge, Brand and Campaigns Marketing Manager at Hyprop. “From pros representing South Africa on global stages to young players discovering their potential, this year highlighted gaming as a space for learning, discipline and community.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

With this year’s winners crowned and the trophies raised, planning is already underway for the 2026 tournament, which promises to be even bigger. For thousands of young South African gamers, the MTN SHIFT series continues to be more than a competition. It’s a gateway to careers, connections, and confidence in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital industries.