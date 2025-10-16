Xiaomi 15T Series – Leica in Your Pocket

Gone are the days when professional photography meant carrying a DSLR and a bag full of lenses. With the launch of the Xiaomi 15T Series, co-engineered with Leica, Xiaomi has made pro-grade imaging pocket-sized and accessible. The result is a phone that doesn’t just take photos but redefines how we capture, create, and share stories.

“Every frame should tell a story,” Xiaomi says, and with Leica’s optics guiding the vision, the 15T turns that statement into a reality.

Leica 5x Pro Telephoto Arrives

For the first time in the T Series, Xiaomi introduces the Leica 5x Pro Telephoto camera, designed to bring distant details closer with precision and emotion. From wildlife in Pilanesberg to cityscapes in Sandton, this lens captures depth and clarity that rivals professional cameras.

“It’s not just about zooming in,” explains Xiaomi’s team. “It’s about preserving the atmosphere and detail of the moment.”

A Camera System That Means Business

The Xiaomi 15T’s imaging setup features a 50MP Leica main camera powered by a one-inch Light Fusion 800 sensor that excels in low light. A 12MP ultra-wide camera offers a 120° field of view, while a 50MP telephoto lens handles portraits and zoom.

Creators can switch between Leica’s Master Portrait modes and Leica street presets for distinct tones and moods. Video shooters get HDR10+ recording in 4K across all lenses, while Log video with LUT support gives cinematic control usually reserved for filmmakers.

Speed and Creativity Combined

The 15T is built for action. FastShot mode locks instantly onto moving subjects, ensuring blur-free shots even when the pace is wild. Ultra Zoom pushes detail to a massive 200MP, maintaining clarity at 100mm and 200mm focal lengths.

For content creators, there’s a built-in teleprompter for 4K videos, while Xiaomi’s AI Creativity Assistant and AISP 2.0 calibrate colours and tones automatically.

“Smartphones should adapt to your creativity, not the other way around,” says Xiaomi South Africa.

Refined Design and Flagship Power

The Xiaomi 15T looks and feels like a flagship. Its 6.83-inch AMOLED display runs at 120Hz, reaching a peak brightness of 3200 nits. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for eye comfort and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra chipset ensures performance, backed by LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.1 storage, and a 5500 mAh battery with 67W HyperCharge. Xiaomi’s 3D IceLoop cooling system maintains stable performance under pressure.

A Campaign That Captures Hearts

To show what the 15T can do, Xiaomi South Africa launched “PETriotism,” a World Animal Month campaign that celebrates the love between humans and rescued pets. Every pawtrait was shot on the Xiaomi 15T’s Leica system, reinforcing that photography isn’t just about specs or speed, but about emotion.

“It’s more than a campaign,” says Lele Maboi of 9ath. “It’s proof that technology can deepen our connections.”

Experience It Yourself

South Africans can experience the 15T up close at the PETriotism Pop-Up Gallery Day on 18 October 2025 at Bark Park, Fourways Crossing, Johannesburg. Visitors can bring their pets for a free pawtrait session, all captured on the Xiaomi 15T.

The Xiaomi 15T is available exclusively at Vodacom stores nationwide from R699 per month or R14 999 outright, bringing flagship innovation into reach for more South Africans.