OPPO A6 Pro 5G launches in South Africa with bigger battery and tougher build

Built for South African lifestyles

OPPO has officially launched the A6 Pro 5G in South Africa, bringing a combination of power, durability, and sleek design to a market hungry for dependable devices. The brand says the new model reflects its mission to make premium technology accessible to more people, with features designed for local conditions and lifestyles.

“South Africans lead dynamic lives and their smartphones should do the same,” said Bradley Young, Head of Retail at OPPO South Africa. “With the A6 Pro 5G, we’re delivering a device that lasts longer, performs better and inspires confidence in every moment.”

Big battery, bigger endurance

The standout feature of the A6 Pro 5G is its 6500 mAh ultra-large battery, which the company says can handle up to 20.6 hours of YouTube playback, 40.3 hours of calls, or 29 hours of WhatsApp voice calls on a single charge.

OPPO promises the battery will retain more than 80 percent of its capacity after five years of normal use — a major improvement in longevity compared to typical mid-range devices. When charging, 80 W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology delivers a full charge in just an hour, meaning users can power up quickly and stay connected all day.

Strong, slim, and stylish

True to the A-Series legacy, the A6 Pro 5G balances rugged durability with refined looks. It carries IP69 certification for dust and water resistance and meets military-grade shock-protection standards. Its internal frame uses high-strength aluminium alloy, and the exterior is coated with AGC DT Star D Plus Crystal Shield Glass — materials that withstand everyday bumps and drops.

Despite its toughness, the phone is slim at 8 mm thick and weighs just 185 g, giving it a lightweight yet premium feel.

Display and performance that shine

The A6 Pro 5G sports a 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1400 nits peak brightness, keeping visuals sharp even in direct sunlight. With a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, the display feels immersive whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working.

Under the hood, it runs ColorOS 15 with OPPO’s Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine, designed for smoother multitasking and consistent performance over time. This setup ensures fast, stable operation while maintaining battery efficiency.

Always connected with smarter AI

Connectivity is another key focus. The device supports 5G and uses AI LinkBoost 3.0 to detect weak signal zones and automatically switch to the best available network. Whether on a road trip, working remotely, or in crowded areas, users can expect reliable connectivity and minimal lag.

Designed to stand out

The phone is available in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Coral Pink, colours inspired by natural textures and modern aesthetics. Each finish highlights OPPO’s design ethos — technology that feels personal and premium.

Pricing and availability

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G will be sold nationwide with 8 GB + 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, priced at an RRP of R10 999. The device joins OPPO’s growing South African lineup as one of the most durable mid-range smartphones available.

With its combination of power, endurance, and design, the A6 Pro 5G could become the go-to phone for South Africans who want a device that can keep up — from the office to the outdoors.