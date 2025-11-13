HONOR Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovation at Africa Tech Festival 2025

A Shenzhen-inspired experience arrives in Cape Town

Visitors to this year’s Africa Tech Festival are in for a glimpse of the future as HONOR, the global smart device brand, brings an extraordinary line-up of intelligent products to its exhibition stand — a curated experience inspired by its world-class HONOR Alpha flagship store in Shenzhen, China.

The Alpha store represents the pinnacle of HONOR’s design and innovation ecosystem, offering an immersive environment where technology and creativity converge. From smart wearables and AI-powered devices to futuristic instruments, the store has become a hub of inspiration — and at Africa Tech Festival, attendees will witness a snapshot of that ingenuity firsthand.

HONOR Robot Phone takes centre stage

Among the standout displays is the HONOR Robot Phone, a remarkable concept device that merges mobile technology with robotics to create a dynamic, interactive companion capable of movement, gestures, and facial expressions. Designed to push the boundaries of human-device interaction, this innovation embodies HONOR’s vision for a more intuitive and emotionally responsive tech experience.

AI-enhanced smart products for creativity, wellness and entertainment

Festivalgoers will also be able to engage with a variety of AI-enhanced smart products that blend practicality, creativity, and entertainment. These include the Smart Ring series — lightweight, ultra-durable rings that track health metrics such as heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep, and even ECG readings, while enabling remote photography and app connectivity. HONOR will showcase three variants, each highlighting different display technologies including E-Ink, LCD, and ECG-based monitoring.

Smart instruments bring music and play to the booth

Music and gaming enthusiasts will appreciate HONOR’s suite of smart instruments, such as the Stringless Smart Guitar, Smart Ukulele, and Smart Portable Piano, all designed to connect to companion apps for real-time sound recognition, AIGC-based music creation, and interactive learning. Completing the entertainment line-up is the Air Drum Set, offering a fully portable drumming experience with millisecond-level feedback.

AI companionship gets a playful twist

In the realm of AI companionship, HONOR introduces the AI Panda and AI Sunflower — realistic plush devices powered by large language models capable of intelligent, lifelike conversations and customisable personalities.

Together, these innovations offer a glimpse into HONOR’s vision of connected, human-centric technology — the same philosophy that underpins its global operations and the experiential brilliance of the Alpha store.

Also, by the HONOR stand E40 is the complete Ecosystem. These devices include, the Magic, number and X series, laptops and tablets, wearables and audio which available locally.

As a Diamond Sponsor of the Africa Tech Festival 2025, HONOR continues to reinforce its commitment to driving Africa’s digital transformation through cutting-edge innovation, empowering connectivity, and inspiring the next generation of tech enthusiasts.