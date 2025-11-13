HONOR Showcases Human-Centric Innovation at Africa Tech Festival 2025

A standout presence at Africa’s leading technology showcase

Global leading AI device ecosystem company HONOR wrapped up a successful three days at the Africa Tech Festival 2025, leaving an indelible impression on thousands of delegates who attended Africa’s leading technology showcase. As a Diamond Sponsor, HONOR brought its hallmark blend of creativity, intelligence, and design excellence to Cape Town — offering visitors a glimpse into the future of connected living.

Crowds drawn to HONOR’s cutting-edge innovations

The HONOR stand was one of the event’s most popular attractions, drawing crowds eager to experience the brand’s cutting-edge AI and smart lifestyle innovations. Among the standout displays was the HONOR Robot Phone, a futuristic device that merges robotics with smartphone functionality, capable of movement, gesture, and lifelike expression. Its captivating interaction with attendees offered a look at how HONOR is reimagining the relationship between people and technology.

AI-powered creativity and wellness technology

Visitors engaged with a selection of AI-powered musical and wellness devices — including the Smart Ring series, Smart Portable Piano, and Air Drum Set — each designed to enhance creativity, wellbeing, and play. The display also featured locally available innovations such as the HONOR Magic V5, the brand’s latest foldable smartphone, which continues to redefine the premium mobile experience in South Africa with its intelligent design, immersive display, and seamless multitasking capabilities.

A showcase inspired by HONOR’s global flagship experience

The overall showcase echoed the spirit of HONOR’s global Alpha flagship store in Shenzhen, where innovation, experience, and design converge to redefine how technology enriches daily life. Speaking during one of the event’s fireside chats, Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa, underscored the brand’s commitment to making intelligent technology more human and accessible.

Humanising innovation for Africa’s digital future

“We’ve entered an era where technology doesn’t just connect us — it understands us,” said Zhou. “At HONOR, our mission is to humanise innovation. The smartphone is no longer just a device; it’s a companion that learns, adapts, and empowers. Africa’s digital future is bright, and HONOR is proud to be part of that journey.”

Aligned with South Africa’s national digital vision

HONOR’s participation at the Africa Tech Festival aligned closely with the vision outlined by South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, who emphasised the importance of local innovation, inclusivity, and accessibility in shaping Africa’s digital economy.

A strong statement of leadership in AI and connected intelligence

As the festival concluded, HONOR’s showcase stood as a testament to the brand’s leadership in AI, design, and connected intelligence. From Shenzhen to South Africa, HONOR continues to push boundaries — proving that when innovation is guided by empathy and imagination, technology truly becomes a force for good.