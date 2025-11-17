HONOR South Africa – A Year in Review: Reflecting on Innovation, Inclusion, and the Road Ahead

A year defined by technology and meaningful connection

As 2025 draws to a close, I find myself reflecting on a year defined not only by rapid technological development, but by meaningful connection, collaboration, and sustained progress across the continent. For HONOR, this year has been about deepening our roots in South Africa, strengthening partnerships, expanding our product ecosystem, and reaffirming our long-term commitment to Africa’s digital future.

Our journey in 2025 culminated powerfully at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town, a gathering I increasingly regard as the MWC of Africa. It is one of the few platforms where Africa’s innovators, business leaders, developers, telcos, and policymakers meet at scale to discuss the continent’s digital prospects. For so many who cannot travel overseas, this festival brings global innovation to Africa’s doorstep — and HONOR is proud to be part of that movement.

Democratizing smart technology through accessible devices

A recurring theme of our work this year has been the democratisation of smart technology. Too many Africans remain offline because devices are unaffordable or inaccessible. HONOR’s strategy for South Africa and the broader region has centred on entry-level and mid-tier devices that deliver meaningful capability at accessible price points.

The ability to connect is the first step toward digital inclusion. We have invested heavily in developing devices that meet people where they are — whether it’s accessing learning materials, running a micro-business, or communicating with family across borders. For HONOR, access is empowerment, and empowerment is progress.

Africa must shape its own AI future

Another critical theme this year has been Africa’s role in the global AI revolution. At multiple industry engagements — culminating in our presentations at Africa Tech Festival — we emphasised that Africa cannot afford to be a passive recipient of global technology. Instead, the continent must participate as a developer of AI solutions, bringing local insight, language, culture, and context to the global stage.

Our team’s engagements throughout the year highlighted a clear message: Africa will not unlock its full potential by simply consuming what the world produces. It must contribute to the world’s technological evolution — and HONOR is committed to supporting that shift.

Bringing global innovation to Cape Town

At the Africa Tech Festival, we brought elements of our Alpha flagship store in Shenzhen to Cape Town — giving attendees a taste of the innovation that defines our global DNA. Our stand featured the latest devices from our Magic Series, including the Magic V5, alongside a variety of AI-powered lifestyle technologies such as the Smart Chess Board and the Air Drum Set.

We also showcased concept-level innovations that reflect the future of intelligent living. Importantly, these products are not merely demonstrations; many of them are on their way to South Africa, reinforcing our view of this country as a priority market where consumers deserve access to our full ecosystem — from affordable entry-level devices to premium foldables and AI-driven smart products.

Deepening partnerships with telcos and the local tech ecosystem

This year, we deepened our collaborations with local telcos, whose partnership is essential not only for distribution but for expanding affordability through contract offerings and widening the reach of innovation across communities.

One of the standout moments at the festival was the fireside chat featuring Vusi Thembekwayo, who spoke about the urgency of supporting African entrepreneurs building world-class solutions but lacking scale capital. His insights aligned strongly with remarks by Vodacom’s Andisa Ntsubane, who emphasised the crucial role telcos play in enabling innovation and supporting local developers and startups.

These perspectives resonate with HONOR’s own approach: our partnerships with Vodacom, MTN and others are collaborative relationships designed to create long-term value, not transactional interactions. At the same time, we recognise the essential role of the media in shaping consumer understanding. Reporters, analysts, and content creators help distil complex innovation into clear, relatable information — empowering consumers to make informed decisions about the technology that influences their lives.

$10 billion R&D investment to fuel next generation AI devices A major milestone for HONOR this year was our commitment to a $10 billion R&D investment under the global HONOR Alpha Plan. This investment positions us to accelerate AI-device development, enhance software–hardware integration, and drive next-generation innovation across smartphones, wearables, and interconnected ecosystems. This is not just corporate ambition — it is a commitment to building technology that is more intuitive, more adaptive, and more human-centred.

As we roll out more intelligent devices, our responsibility increases. HONOR complies fully with POPIA in South Africa and with all equivalent privacy regulations globally. We have built our brand on trust — ensuring that consumer data is respected, protected, and governed with integrity.

The future lies in inclusive, voice driven AI

The next frontier of AI in Africa lies in voice-driven, native language interfaces — solutions that enable those who are illiterate, marginalised, or living with disabilities to access information and services. This is where technology becomes more than innovation; it becomes equality.

As we look to 2026, our mission remains clear: to help shape a future where AI is not a luxury but a transformative force for development, participation, and opportunity.