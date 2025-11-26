JSE Expands Its SME Rise Capital Matching Roadshow to Gauteng and Limpopo as Demand for Funding Surges

JSE takes its SME Rise programme into new provinces

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has expanded its SME Rise Capital Matching programme into Gauteng and Limpopo, marking the next phase of its mission to boost access to funding for high-potential small businesses. The move reinforces the JSE’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and responds to the increasing need for structured pathways to capital in South Africa’s SME sector.

The 2025 Capital Matching Roadshow kicks off in Gauteng on 28 November at the JSE, followed by the Limpopo event on 3 December at Polokwane’s Fusion Boutique Hotel. These engagements bring investment-ready SMEs from agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, energy, logistics, tourism and healthcare into direct discussion with a curated network of funders and development finance partners.

Demand for funding hits new highs

Now in its third year, the SME Rise programme is scaling in response to rising national interest. In 2024, the initiative successfully matched 190 SMEs with capital partners, unlocking R26.5 million in funding. That momentum has accelerated dramatically in 2025, with more than 1,000 applications received from across the country.

The network of funders involved has also grown, increasing from eight partners in 2024 to 11 this year. According to the JSE, this signals growing confidence in the programme’s ability to surface credible, investment-ready opportunities and channel capital toward the real economy.

Cleola Kunene, Head of SME Development at the JSE, says the expansion is an intentional effort to broaden the programme’s reach and address gaps in the funding ecosystem. She emphasises that agriculture and agro-processing are key focus areas for 2025 due to their role in anchoring livelihoods and stimulating local economies.

A practical model that moves SMEs from readiness to investment

The SME Rise Capital Matching Roadshow is built around a practical approach: preparing SMEs for funding, curating the right partner engagements and supporting conversion after the event. The JSE describes its philosophy as outcomes driven, with a focus on ensuring that viable businesses gain clear access to the capital they need to scale. “Talent and viable enterprise exist everywhere; our job is to make sure capital can find them,” says Kunene. This positioning is consistent with the JSE’s broader mandate of driving inclusive growth and connecting entrepreneurs to robust economic opportunities.

Collaboration strengthens the SME ecosystem

This year’s Roadshow is supported by a coalition of public and private sector players, including the Gauteng and Limpopo Provincial Governments, the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, SEDFA, Access Bank, Vodacom and Gauteng Propeller.

The collaboration model ensures alignment between provincial priorities and capital mobilisation efforts. It also strengthens the support ecosystem that SMEs rely on as they move from funding readiness to deployment and growth.

A growing platform at a critical time for SMEs

The expansion of the SME Rise Roadshow comes at a time when South African SMEs face both significant pressure and unprecedented opportunity. Access to trusted funding pathways remains one of the sector’s biggest challenges. Programmes like SME Rise offer structured intervention, real engagement with funders and a practical path toward unlocking investment.

With applications growing, partners increasing and geographic reach widening, the JSE appears positioned to make SME Rise one of the country’s most influential capital access platforms.

More information about the JSE and its SME initiatives can be found at www.jse.co.za.