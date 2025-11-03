Motorola and Swarovski Bring Foldable Luxury to South Africa with the Brilliant Collection

A fusion of technology and luxury

Motorola Mobility has officially unveiled the Motorola Brilliant Collection by Swarovski®, a limited edition collaboration that blends cutting-edge mobile technology with luxury design. Available exclusively through Vodacom South Africa, the collection introduces the Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski® Edition and Moto Buds Loop Swarovski® Edition, marking a first for the brand in the region.

This launch represents more than a product announcement. It signals Motorola’s growing focus on premium innovation and AI-powered experiences for South African consumers who demand both performance and personality in their devices.

A closer look at the Brilliant Collection

The Brilliant Collection pairs two devices crafted for users who view technology as a style statement.

The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski® Edition features a shimmering quilted texture in PANTONE™ Ice Melt, adorned with 35 hand-set Swarovski® crystals. Even the hinge and volume keys are accented with crystals, creating an unmistakable look of sophistication. Inside, it offers flagship performance with a 7.0-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 165Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Dolby Vision, and 50MP dual cameras.

Complementing the phone are the Moto Buds Loop Swarovski® Edition, designed for comfort and lifestyle versatility. Featuring Bose-tuned open-ear audio, these buds allow users to enjoy rich sound while remaining aware of their surroundings. Whether running, commuting, or working, they provide a seamless blend of design and function.

Exclusivity meets accessibility

The Motorola Brilliant Collection is available only through Vodacom, positioning it as one of the most exclusive mobile offerings on the market. Yet, it remains accessible, aligning with Motorola’s mission to democratise innovation.

Sharay Shams, General Manager of Motorola Middle East and Africa, explained the brand’s vision. “The launch of Motorola’s Brilliant Collection in South Africa is more than a product launch, it’s a statement of intent,” said Shams. “With the Motorola Brilliant Collection Swarovski® Edition and Razr 60, we’re bringing foldable innovation, premium design, and AI-powered experiences to a market that’s ready for the next evolution in mobile technology.”

Performance for every lifestyle

Alongside the Swarovski edition, Motorola is also introducing the Razr 60, a sleek foldable designed for those who prioritise minimalist elegance. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, 50MP dual camera, and a 4500mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging.

Consumers can purchase the Brilliant Collection at Vodacom for R899 x 36 months, or the standard Razr 60 for R599 x 36 months, which includes a free pair of Moto Buds with each purchase.

Where tech meets design

By fusing craftsmanship and performance, Motorola’s Brilliant Collection demonstrates how style and innovation can coexist. For South African consumers, it offers a glimpse of how technology can move beyond functionality to become a personal expression of taste and creativity.

As Shams noted, this collection is “a complete lifestyle solution tailored to South African consumers.” With the country’s appetite for premium foldables growing fast, the partnership between Motorola, Swarovski, and Vodacom sets a high bar for what mobile luxury looks like in 2025.