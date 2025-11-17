MTN and Microsoft Partner to Bring AI Learning Tools to Millions Across Africa

A partnership designed to expand AI access across Africa

MTN and Microsoft have announced a new collaboration that aims to bring artificial intelligence powered tools to millions of people across Africa. The initiative, created to celebrate MTN reaching 300 million customers, focuses on democratising digital skills and improving access to modern productivity technology through Microsoft 365 Copilot.

The partnership reflects a shared belief that access to AI will be essential for Africans to participate meaningfully in the global digital economy. For MTN, the move builds on years of investment in digital infrastructure, while for Microsoft it extends its mission to support inclusive technology adoption across emerging markets.

Copilot brings everyday AI assistance to MTN customers

At the centre of the initiative is Microsoft 365 Copilot, an AI assistant designed to simplify tasks, boost creativity and make technology easier to use. Copilot can help users write documents, prepare presentations, analyse data, draft emails and manage workflows using natural language prompts.

For many African users, especially students, job seekers and small business owners, these tools offer a practical pathway into AI driven productivity. The collaboration between MTN and Microsoft brings these capabilities to a wider audience than ever before.

The offering also includes Microsoft’s built in security features, which provide protection against phishing attempts, data leaks and evolving cyberthreats. Users benefit from continuous monitoring across devices and a more secure digital environment.

Why digital skills matter for Africa’s future MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita says the continent’s future growth depends on how effectively its people are equipped to participate in the digital economy. Africa is the youngest region in the world and by 2040 will have the largest working population. Unlocking that demographic advantage requires access to digital tools and AI skills. According to Mupita, the partnership with Microsoft strengthens this trajectory and opens new pathways for innovation and opportunity. By combining MTN’s scale and insight with Microsoft’s global technology expertise, the collaboration aims to close the digital skills gap and support Africa’s next phase of progress. Microsoft’s Samer Abu Ltaif, President for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, says the goal is clear. By bringing Copilot to millions of MTN customers, the companies aim to support learning, creativity and meaningful participation in the digital economy.

Rolling out in early 2026

MTN and Microsoft plan to begin rolling out the initiative in selected MTN markets in early 2026. The companies say this rollout complements MTN’s broader investment in artificial intelligence across its network and services, including applications in learning, accessibility and digital inclusion.

MTN has emphasised that the partnership reflects its commitment to responsible technology integration and sustainable long term value creation across the continent.

A step from connectivity toward participation

For decades, Africa’s digital story has focused on expanding connectivity. This collaboration signals a shift toward building meaningful participation, enabling millions to use AI tools rather than simply access the internet. By combining reach, infrastructure and global technology expertise, MTN and Microsoft are setting the stage for a more inclusive digital economy across Africa.