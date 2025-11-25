MTN Expands Black Friday Into Black FriYAY With Bigger Deals and Added Value Across SA

MTN launches its biggest Black Friday yet

MTN South Africa has kicked off its 2025 Black Friday campaign with a major expansion of deals and added value, stretching the shopping period across two full weeks. Running from 24 November to 7 December, the new Black FriYAY campaign gives customers more time, more choice and more flexibility to secure discounted home internet, mobile data, smartphones, accessories and travel connectivity.

The move reflects the growing demand for extended retail cycles as South Africans take extra time to compare offers and budget for year end spending. MTN says customers have increasingly asked for a longer Black Friday window to make informed purchase decisions, especially on connectivity products.

Connectivity at the centre of MTN’s Black FriYAY campaign

MTN’s Black Friday strategy for 2025 focuses strongly on home and mobile connectivity. With more households streaming, gaming, studying and working online, the operator has boosted its lineup of home internet packages, added new 5G data plans and bundled routers and accessories into discounted offers.

Ernst Fonternel, Chief Officer for Consumer Postpaid and Home, says home connectivity remains a central focus for MTN. He explains that the two week Black FriYAY model aligns with customer expectations and ensures wider access to MTN’s best deals across mobile and home internet.

This year’s promotions include discounted fibre and 5G packages, boosted mobile data plans, entry level and mid tier smartphone deals and value packed accessory bundles designed to enhance in home connectivity and entertainment.

Standout deals across Home Internet, Mobile Internet and smartphones

MTN has rolled out a wide range of promotions across multiple categories.

Home Internet:

The Home Internet Starter plan is discounted to R249 per month for 12 months with a free to use 5G router.

A brand new Shesh@5G 1000 plan offers 1000GB of data at R499 per month with a free router and 500GB bonus data.

Mobile Internet:

The Mobile Internet Gold plan now offers 30GB for R149 per month, double the usual allocation.

The Mobile Internet Ruby plan has dropped from R319 to R199 per month for 100GB.

Smartphones:

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is available at R249 per month with free Galaxy Buds Core and a Galaxy Fit3.

Deals extend across Huawei, Vivo, Oppo and Samsung’s A series, including double device options and accessory bundles.

The Oppo A6 Pro deal includes a Mi-Fi router, additional SIM, watch and powerbank valued at R1999.

Accessories:

Savings of up to R4 320 are available across products such as Huawei Wi-Fi mesh systems, gaming consoles, tablets, vacuum robots and sound gear.

This includes major deals on Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 Slim Digital and Apple’s iPad and MacBook Air.

Extra summer value and international travel savings

MTN has added a Summer Start-Up Bundle to every Black FriYAY contract upgrade or sign up. Home and mobile internet customers receive 10GB, while smartphone customers receive 30GB, redeemable through MTN’s new app.

For international travellers, MTN has launched a Travel eSIM Black Friday promotion offering 50 percent off selected roaming plans between 28 November and 2 December. Customers can buy plans now and activate them within 90 days, making it an ideal option ahead of the festive travel season.

Prepaid deals bring value to budget users

MTN has also prioritised prepaid customers with major Black Friday data value. Any weekly bundle purchased via the MTN App comes with double the data allocation, with the free allocation valid until midnight on the day of purchase. A popular example is 1.2GB for R69 with an additional 1.2GB free.

Fonternel says MTN designed these offers to meet customer needs in a tight economy. He notes that the Black FriYAY lineup aims to deliver winning deals, discounts and experiences that bring meaningful value to households nationwide.

Where to find the deals

Customers can browse MTN’s Black FriYAY offers at stores nationwide or online at:

https://www.mtn.co.za