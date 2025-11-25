PlayStation 2 Still the King: 25 Years Later It Remains the Best-Selling Console of All Time

A quarter century later, the PS2 is still unmatched

Twenty five years after it first launched, the PlayStation 2 remains the best selling video game console in history. According to new data from TechGaged.com, the PS2 has officially reached 160.01 million lifetime units, keeping it firmly at the top of global hardware rankings in 2025.

Its continued dominance highlights a mix of perfect timing, broad affordability and a massive global library that spanned generations. The PS2 reached markets that had never owned a console before, and its impact still shapes modern hardware expectations.

Analysts say the PS2’s legacy is unlikely to be matched anytime soon. Even with new hardware cycles and global competition, no console has come close to replicating its combination of scale, longevity and cultural resonance.

PS5 momentum surges as Black Friday 2025 arrives

While the PS2’s crown remains secure, TechGaged’s new data also shows that the PlayStation 5 is quickly climbing Sony’s all time hardware ladder. The PS5 has now hit 82.53 million lifetime sales, making it Sony’s fifth best selling PlayStation platform.

It is now closing in on the PlayStation Portable and slowly gaining ground on the PlayStation 3. Analysts believe that Black Friday 2025 could be a defining moment. With aggressive pricing, exclusive bundles and a strong lineup of current generation titles, the PS5 is expected to see a major sales surge during the festive season.

TechGaged forecasts that the PS5 could enter Sony’s top three consoles within the next two years if its current trajectory continues. Some analysts even expect it to eventually become Sony’s second most successful home console, behind only the legendary PS2.

Only three consoles in history have passed 150 million sales

Another key insight from TechGaged’s 2025 ranking is the rarity of ultra high volume consoles. Only three systems have ever crossed the 150 million milestone: the PlayStation 2, the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo Switch.

The Switch has now reached 152.34 million lifetime unit sales, an achievement that places it among the most widespread gaming devices ever made. Yet the PS2 still maintains a strong lead, emphasising its enduring global appeal.

Rokas B., lead analyst at TechGaged, notes that the PS2’s dominance represents a kind of hardware phenomenon the industry may never see again. He adds that the PS5’s accelerating momentum shows that Sony is not only maintaining its legacy but building the next chapter of it.

A hardware story shaped by legacy and modern competition

As 2025 winds down, TechGaged describes the console landscape as a blend of legendary staying power and fast growing modern platforms. The PS2’s influence continues to loom large, while the PS5 is carving out a strong position of its own.

The coming holiday season and the early months of 2026 will likely determine whether the PS5 can break into Sony’s all time top tier. For now, the data shows that PlayStation’s past and present are both thriving.

More data, charts and the full analysis can be found at:

https://www.techgaged.com/playstation-console-statistics-2025/