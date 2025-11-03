Sanlam Fintech Expands Its AI Coach to Tackle South Africa’s Medical Access Gap

AI meets healthcare in a first for South African fintech

Sanlam Fintech is broadening its reach beyond money management with an upgrade to its AI Coach platform. The latest version introduces medical health solutions such as medical aid, primary care, and gap cover. The goal is to help South Africans make informed choices about both their health and their finances in one secure, digital space.

The move follows the success of the platform’s 2024 launch and strengthens Sanlam’s goal of combining technology with personal empowerment. For millions of South Africans balancing healthcare costs with financial strain, the new AI Coach may close a critical gap.

A step toward financial and physical wellbeing

Andre Fredericks, Chief Operating Officer at Sanlam Studios, said the upgrade was a natural evolution. “Bringing medical health solutions into our AI Coach offering is an intuitive move towards helping our clients obtain optimal financial wellbeing,” he said.

Fredericks explained that ongoing research and client feedback revealed a strong link between healthcare access and financial stress. “To meet this need efficiently, we’ve turned to generative AI, which enables us to provide tailored factual information at scale.”

The expanded AI Coach now gives users access to Sanlam’s full health suite, including medical aid, primary care, and gap cover. Clients can tailor plans to their budgets and health needs, reducing unnecessary costs while staying protected.

Closing the health gap with smart coverage

The AI Coach update includes provisions for day-to-day GP visits within a broad medical network and gap cover to handle shortfalls between private medical fees and medical aid payouts.

Sanlam believes that access to affordable healthcare directly affects savings, debt levels, and financial stability. With this integration, the company aims to help clients avoid health-related debt and plan more securely for the future.

Data protection remains a top priority

Fredericks noted that the protection of personal information remains central to Sanlam’s AI design. “This new level of functionality enables the convergence of financial data with health data. We view the safeguarding of this personal information as non-negotiable.”

AI Coach uses built-in privacy measures that anonymise personal identifiers, including health data, before any information is processed by language models. This preserves privacy while still allowing the platform to deliver meaningful insights and personalised guidance.

Confidence through innovation

Tshepo Mogotsi, Head of Communications at Sanlam Fintech, said the upgrade reflects the company’s commitment to innovation. “Although Sanlam Fintech is less than three years old, we are proud to be pioneering digital solutions that make life easier. This aligns with our ambition to help South Africans live with confidence every day.”

By merging health and finance into one trusted AI ecosystem, Sanlam Fintech’s AI Coach represents a powerful example of how local innovation can drive financial inclusion and wellbeing. The new version shows that technology, when built with empathy and care, can do more than save time. It can help build a more secure and confident future for every South Africa