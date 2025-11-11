Smart TVs Are Becoming South Africa’s New Smart-Home Control Hubs

The living room becomes mission control for home tech

South African homes are stepping deeper into the smart-living era, and the living room is becoming the brain of the operation. What was once simply a screen for sport, movies and gaming is now acting as a central command interface for lights, appliances, home security and temperature control.

Smart TVs have matured from entertainment displays into smart-home hubs that coordinate devices across the home. This evolution aligns with a growing consumer expectation for seamless technology experiences that feel intuitive, convenient and centralised.

Smart TV meets smart home integration

TCL is one of the brands pushing this shift, positioning its new C6K TV line as a bridge between entertainment and automation. The range supports voice assistants, advanced connectivity and app-based home control, allowing users to manage smart appliances, lighting, climate systems and security feeds from one place. For South Africans who already rely on phones to manage everything from load shedding schedules to banking apps, having the TV assume smart-home duties is a natural next step. It removes app overload and centralises control visually, turning the biggest screen in the home into the command centre.

Everything in one place for the connected home

The power of this approach lies in orchestration, not just individual smart components. With support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and the TCL Home app, users can control lights, air-conditioning, robot vacuums and washing cycles through voice commands or a single interface.

Daily routines become automated scenes. Movie mode can dim lights, adjust temperature and quiet automated appliances. Security views can appear on screen with one voice command. The TV becomes a universal remote for the modern household.

This is not simply smart tech for novelty value. It is a shift toward frictionless living. Technology fades into the background while the home responds naturally to user needs.

Pricing for the South African market

Smart-home technology is often seen as premium territory, but the C6K lineup is positioned to broaden access. In South Africa the range starts at around R 9 999 for the 55-inch model and climbs to R 59 999 for the flagship 98-inch version. The sweet-spot 65-inch model sits around R 13 999, giving households flexible entry points into large-screen smart automation.

With competitive pricing and high-end entertainment specs, the category is becoming more accessible, bringing integrated smart living into mainstream budgets.

Built for the future of home technology

Beyond connectivity and automation, the C6K lineup includes quad-core processors for faster multitasking, advanced RAM and storage for apps, and ongoing firmware updates for compatibility with future IoT platforms. Picture quality remains a priority with 4K resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

In other words, users do not have to choose between home automation and cinematic entertainment quality. Both are part of the package, and the experience evolves over time rather than stagnating.

A new smart-home entry point for South Africa

Smart living in South Africa has typically started with lighting, plugs or security cameras. The shift now happening is that the TV becomes the first and most visible gateway. It simplifies setup, makes automation less intimidating and brings the smart-home conversation into the heart of the home.

For many households, the smart home now begins with the big screen. The difference is that the TV is no longer just showing the world. It is running the home around it.