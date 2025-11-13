South Africans Are Turning WhatsApp’s New AI Sticker Generator Into a Meme Factory

WhatsApp’s AI sticker tool gets a refreshed rollout for SA

WhatsApp first introduced AI stickers in early testing years ago, but Meta has expanded access again in a refreshed 2025 rollout that now includes more South African users. Powered by Meta’s Llama model, the update is appearing in the sticker panel for a wide set of accounts. The moment it landed, it reignited South Africa’s chaotic group chat sticker wars.

The feature is tucked neatly into the existing sticker menu. Once you discover it, WhatsApp becomes a creative playground. You do not need extra apps or downloads. You simply type a prompt and the app generates an original sticker in seconds.

How to create AI stickers in a few quick steps

Creating an AI sticker takes less than ten seconds.

1. Open a chat.

2. Tap the emoji icon.

3. Switch to the sticker tab.

4. Select Create.

5. Type a prompt such as “pap and wors superhero flying”, “load shedding penguin with solar panel” or “Aunty in a doek schooling Elon Musk”.

WhatsApp instantly generates a set of sticker options.

Tap to send and save to favourites.

If the feature has not appeared for you yet, update WhatsApp or check whether you are on the beta version where new features often drop first.

Short prompts work well, but South African slang tends to produce the most entertaining results.

South Africans are already going unhinged in the best way

It did not take long for South Africans to push the tool to the edge of creativity. X and TikTok feeds are full of local examples that highlight just how quickly people embraced the new feature.

Early favourites include “Amapiano dancer battling an AI robot”, “Cape Flats cat in gold chains”, “Springbok kudu doing a victory pose”, “Robot with trust issues”, “Taxi doing yoga in traffic”, “Bakkie floating because petrol is too expensive” and “Aunty in a doek lecturing Elon on Starlink”.

WhatsApp group chats have already evolved from normal conversations into full scale meme factories. Every new message becomes a personalised, hyper specific reaction sticker. This is digital culture at its most South African.

Why this feature hits so hard in South Africa

WhatsApp is used by more than 25 million South Africans, making it the country’s most active communication platform. Add in a national love for memes, satire and remix culture, and you get a perfect environment for an AI powered sticker tool.

The new generator removes all friction. Previously you needed extra apps, manual edits or sticker pack downloads. Now the creation process is seamless. It turns everyday users into creators and lets group chats express culture instantly.

Businesses and creators also benefit. Small brands can make promotional stickers. Influencers can design reaction packs. Communities can build identity driven sets that feel authentically local. WhatsApp may not market itself as a creativity platform, but the feature transforms it into one.

What to expect next from Meta’s AI tools

Meta has hinted at more AI features coming to WhatsApp. These may include editing tools, photo to sticker conversion, multi person prompts, voice instructions that turn into stickers and event based sticker themes.

If Meta builds more South African localisation into the model, the next wave of stickers could become even more culturally expressive.

Your turn

What is the most unhinged AI sticker you can create?

Open WhatsApp, type your wildest South African prompt and share your masterpiece. The next viral sticker trend might come from your chat.