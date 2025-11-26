South Africa’s Tourism Comeback Accelerates as Arrivals Surge Past Pre Pandemic Levels

South Africa has crossed one of its biggest economic milestones of the decade, officially surpassing pre pandemic international arrival numbers and positioning itself for a major tourism surge in 2026. New data shows the country recorded 7.6 million visitors by September 2025, exceeding 2019 levels and signaling a stronger, more diversified recovery that blends policy reform, digital adoption and global recognition.

A recovery driven by both regional strength and long haul momentum

Tourism has regained speed over the past two years. Between January and July alone, South Africa welcomed 5.85 million international arrivals, a 14 percent year on year increase and only one percent below its 2019 benchmark. While the recovery started slower than in Morocco, Kenya or Tanzania, the second half of the year accelerated sharply. By August, arrivals surged 30.2 percent compared to 2024, bringing the total for January to August to 6.79 million.

Much of this growth continues to come from within Africa. Of the 5.85 million arrivals in the early part of the year, 4.55 million were regional visitors. Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Botswana remain the backbone of the local tourism economy. The long haul segment is also strengthening, with Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East all showing double digit increases.

Emerging markets are playing a particularly important role. Brazil and Argentina climbed by more than 70 percent, while Indonesia and Saudi Arabia doubled their arrivals in 2025.

Policy shifts help unlock new travel flows

South Africa’s rebound is supported by significant policy and infrastructure improvements. The rollout of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system has modernised entry processes and is expected to support hundreds of thousands of jobs. Visa waivers with countries such as Ghana and the expansion of key air routes have increased ease of entry and connectivity.

The country is also pushing for a more diversified tourism profile that balances high spend luxury travellers with more affordable offerings that cater to domestic and regional visitors. Premium travel is surging, with many flagship attractions surpassing 2019 performance. Yet price sensitivity remains high for mid range travel, creating demand for more flexible and accessible experiences.

Digital tourism indicators hit new highs

South Africa’s tourism rebound is not only visible in airports and national parks, but also in mobile app downloads and digital travel behaviour. According to Sensor Tower usage data, travel and local service apps in Q3 2025 saw consistent upward momentum.

Instabridge, used widely to access public WiFi hotspots, recorded more than 36 000 weekly downloads and over 70 000 active users. Booking.com maintained its strong base of around half a million active users, while Airbnb doubled its downloads between July and September.

Google Maps remains the most indispensable travel tool for both domestic and international visitors, with more than 16 million active users during the quarter.

These digital signals reflect a tourism environment where trip planning, navigation and bookings increasingly start on mobile devices.

Global awards reinforce South Africa’s rising appeal

South Africa’s tourism momentum is also gaining international recognition. At the 2025 Telegraph Travel Awards, the country placed fourth globally and first in Africa, extending a decade of consistent top ten rankings. Cape Town earned dual acclaim, including placement among the top 20 global nightlife cities by The Times.

These accolades validate the country’s long term strategy to position itself as a world class destination that blends modernity, nature and culture into one of the continent’s most compelling tourism offerings.

A stronger 2026 outlook takes shape

South Africa is on track to reach 10 million visitors in 2026, with major cultural and sporting events expected to boost demand even further. The long term national goal of 15 million visitors by 2030 is ambitious, but within reach if the country continues strengthening international marketing, addressing safety perceptions and expanding connectivity.

The combination of digital adoption, infrastructure upgrades and renewed global demand paints a positive picture. South Africa is not just recovering its tourism sector; it is rebuilding it into something more innovative, more inclusive and more globally competitive.

