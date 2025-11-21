Vox Kiwi Wireless Promises Fibre-Like Speeds Without the Wait

A new wireless broadband option aimed at fibre-frustrated households

Vox has introduced Vox Kiwi Home Wireless, a next-generation broadband solution designed for South Africans who are unable to access fibre or who are still stuck in long installation queues. Powered by Tarana’s advanced wireless technology, Kiwi promises fibre-quality speeds of 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and up to 200 Mbps on an uncapped and unshaped line with no fair-use policies.

For thousands of households across South Africa, traditional high-speed internet still depends on civil works, trenching and unpredictable timelines. Kiwi Wireless is positioned as an alternative that cuts out delays and complexity, delivering a high-performance connection without digging up a single paving brick.

Built for homes where fibre still falls short

The reality of South Africa’s fibre rollout is uneven. While high-density suburbs enjoy fast installation and competitive pricing, many neighbourhoods and smaller towns remain underserved. Even in areas where fibre is planned, waiting periods can stretch from weeks to months.

Vox says this is exactly where Kiwi Wireless makes sense. The service requires only a flat panel antenna mounted on the roof and a router inside the home. Installation is handled by Vox’s national teams and can be completed quickly, without the disruption that accompanies fibre trenching or third-party contractor schedules.

“Consumers have told us they want fibre-quality internet without the hassle,” says Nikita Appelman, Product Manager for Wireless at Vox. “Kiwi Home Wireless gives them consistent, high-quality connectivity without delays, without infrastructure barriers and without throttling surprises.”

Uncapped, unshaped and unthrottled connectivity

What sets Kiwi apart is its policy of true uncapped broadband. Many wireless services in South Africa still implement fair-use thresholds, soft caps or peak-time shaping, even when marketed as uncapped. Vox is pitching Kiwi as a clean break from that model.

For remote workers, gamers, households with multiple streamers, or families relying on cloud platforms for studies and entertainment, predictable performance matters. Kiwi Wireless aims to provide that consistency through Tarana’s noise-resilient wireless system, which was developed for urban and suburban environments where interference is common.

Vox already services more than five million homes across South Africa through its broader wireless and fibre footprint. The company says Kiwi leverages this existing reach while bringing a renewed focus on reliability and consumer simplicity.

Pricing designed to lower the barrier to entry

Vox is launching Kiwi Wireless with competitive pricing:

• R849 per month for the 50 Mbps plan

• R1 039 per month for the 100 Mbps plan

• 200 Mbps available for qualifying homes based on distance to high sites

• R999 installation fee, once off

The installation cost is significantly lower than the fees associated with many legacy fixed-wireless or satellite services, and there is no waiting list. Once ordered, the system can be deployed as soon as a technician is available.

Importantly, the pricing model does not penalise heavy users or multi-device households. For communities where fibre is unavailable or economically impractical, Kiwi Wireless may act as a long-term replacement rather than a temporary stopgap.

A wireless solution designed for a digital lifestyle

Vox positions Kiwi as a response to a shift in how South Africans work, study and socialise. Connectivity is no longer a utility reserved for entertainment. It underpins remote work, SME operations, e-learning and household productivity.

“Kiwi Wireless is about giving South Africans more choice,” says Appelman. “If fibre is not an option or if delays are unacceptable, Kiwi lets people get online almost immediately. It is designed to be fast, consistent and accessible.”

With the service available to order from 1 November 2025, this launch signals a broader trend in the market. As households increasingly prioritise immediate installation and guaranteed speeds, fixed-wireless access is stepping into the gap left by slower fibre rollouts.

Vox Kiwi Home Wireless may not replace fibre everywhere, but for many South African households, it could become the most practical way to get reliable, high-speed internet without the wait.