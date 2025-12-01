HONOR Hands Mzansi More Value This Black Friday with Major Smartphone and Tablet Deals

Black Friday 2025 has arrived, and HONOR is giving South Africans an early advantage with one of its biggest seasonal promotions yet. Running from 1 November to 31 December, the brand has rolled out price cuts across its smartphone and tablet line up, giving consumers a chance to upgrade without compromising on performance or design. The offers span entry level favourites, mid range all rounders and even premium foldables that anchor HONOR’s global innovation story.

HONOR’s continued growth in South Africa has made the brand a popular option for shoppers who want strong battery life, durability, modern design and accessible pricing. This year’s promotions aim to stretch budgets further at a time when value is high on every shopper’s list.

HONOR X7d 5G: A New Launch Built for Everyday Adventure

Leading the line up is the newly released HONOR X7d 5G, available this season for R3 999. It arrives with IP65 water resistance, a 6 500 mAh battery and HONOR’s Instant AI Eraser Button. The device also carries SGS Premium Drop Protection certification, reinforcing its position as a durable companion for students, creators and busy professionals. With support for 5G, it is geared for users who want speed and reliability at a competitive price point.

Flagship Innovation with the HONOR Magic V5

At the top of the range, HONOR has included its premium foldable, the HONOR Magic V5, priced at R37 999. Known for its slim design and vivid OLED display, the Magic V5 reflects HONOR’s commitment to advanced craftsmanship and performance. Foldables continue to gain traction in South Africa, and this deal positions the Magic V5 among the most accessible flagship foldables of the season.

Smart Savings Across the X Series

HONOR’s X Series continues to stand out for giving strong features at wallet friendly prices. This season’s deals include:

HONOR X5b: R1 499 (Save R300)

HONOR X5b Plus: R1 999 (Save R500)

HONOR X6b: R2 699 (Save R800)

HONOR X6c: R2 799 (Save R200)

HONOR X7c: R3 999 (Save R1 000)

These models deliver solid performance, dependable battery life, bright displays and simple designs that suit everyday South African usage. Storage heavy users and multitaskers will gravitate toward the X7c’s larger battery and expanded capacity, while the X5b and X5b Plus remain strong options for first time buyers.

Tablet Deals for Work, School and Streaming

HONOR has also cut prices on its tablet range, which remains popular among students, families and commuters.

HONOR Pad X8a LTE: R3 499 (Save R500)

HONOR Pad X8a Wi Fi: R2 999 (Save R700)

HONOR Pad X7 Wi Fi: R1 799 (Save R200)

These tablets offer Full HD screens, lightweight designs and options for LTE connectivity, making them suitable for online learning, streaming and light productivity.

Premium Offers on the 400 Series

Running through 30 November, the brand’s flagship style 400 Series is also included in the promotion:

HONOR X9c: R8 999 (Save R1 000)

HONOR 400 Lite: R6 999 (Save R1 000)

HONOR 400: R10 999 (Save R2 000)

HONOR 400 Pro: R15 999 (Save R2 000)

These models add stronger AI photography, high quality displays and refined design touches, offering a premium experience without the usual premium price tag.

Where to Find the Deals

The full range of offers is available nationwide at retailers including TFG, Ackermans, Pep Stores, Mr Price, Edgars, Makro, Truworths, Game, Dunns, Incredible Connection, Hi Fi Corp, Woolworths, OK Furniture, House and Home, Pick n Pay and Shoprite. Stock will vary by store, and all promotions run while supplies last.

With its 2025 Black Friday and festive deals, HONOR continues to position itself as a brand that blends style, accessibility and innovation, giving South Africans more ways to upgrade for less.