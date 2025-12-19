Samsung Celebrated for Transformative Tech by Consumer Technology Association

Samsung Electronics is closing out 2025 with a strong signal of where its future tech ambitions lie. The company has secured multiple CES 2026 Innovation Awards across categories ranging from XR and mobile devices to cybersecurity, appliances and semiconductor breakthroughs.

The wins reinforce Samsung’s ongoing strategy to build a connected ecosystem that blends AI, design and high-performance hardware. CES remains the global stage where Samsung traditionally unveils category-shifting ideas, and this year’s recognition sets the tone for what the company will be showcasing when doors open in Las Vegas from 6 to 9 January 2026.

Across displays, appliances, memory and immersive tech, Samsung appears to be positioning AI as the foundation of its next generation of consumer experiences.

A standout win in cybersecurity

One of the headline Best of Innovation winners is S3SSE2A, which introduces hardware-based Post Quantum Cryptography to protect data in a world where quantum computing could break traditional encryption.

Because S3SSE2A processes and stores data directly on the chip, it offers high-assurance security that goes far beyond software-only defences. With CC EAL6+ certification and protection against physical and digital attacks, this solution positions Samsung to lead in secure mobile, IoT and connected environments.

As AI systems handle more personal data, the timing of S3SSE2A is significant. It is also recognised in the Embedded Technologies category.

XR is getting another push with Galaxy XR

Another major honouree is Galaxy XR, Samsung’s extended reality headset that runs on Android XR, co-developed with Google and Qualcomm.

Galaxy XR blends real and virtual environments with multimodal AI, enabling spatial interactions powered by sight, gestures and voice. For Samsung, the device represents its broader move to take AI from handhelds into immersive, spatial computing.

With generative AI and on-headset processing improving rapidly, Galaxy XR will likely be a centrepiece of the company’s CES demonstrations.

Foldables evolve again with Galaxy Z Fold7

In mobile, Galaxy Z Fold7 earned CES recognition as Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable to date, carrying a 200MP wide-angle camera, a redesigned Armor Aluminum frame, IP48 protection and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Samsung has spent several generations refining durability and hinge systems for real-world use. The Fold7 nod suggests the company has reached another turning point in mainstream foldable design, reducing weight while expanding capability.

Wearables sharpen their focus on wellness

The Galaxy Watch8 series continues Samsung’s investment in health and performance tracking. With a refreshed design, new cushion shape, dynamic lugs and features such as Running Coach, Bedtime Guidance, Antioxidant Index and Vascular Load, Watch8 reflects the trend toward deeper, more actionable health insights on-wrist.

Samsung clearly sees wearables as an anchor for daily wellbeing in its ecosystem.

Memory, sensors and automotive tech also earn recognition

Several advanced components were also honoured, signalling Samsung’s push into compute-heavy AI workloads and next-generation imaging.

Highlights include:

• PM9E1 M.2 22×42, the world’s first PCIe Gen5 SSD in this ultra-compact size class, designed for AI PCs and high-end gaming.

• Detachable AutoSSD, a modular automotive-grade storage solution built for connected and autonomous vehicles.

• LPDDR6, Samsung’s next-generation low-power memory with speeds up to 10.7Gbps and 21 percent better energy efficiency.

• ISOCELL HP5, a 200MP mobile image sensor in an exceptionally small 1/1.56-inch format.

• T7 Resurrected, a sustainable portable SSD crafted from 100 percent recycled aluminium.

Each innovation reinforces Samsung’s role not only as a consumer electronics leader but as a core supplier powering AI infrastructure across industries.

What to expect next

Samsung will publish the full list of CES-winning products on 4 January 2026. With AI integrated across displays, appliances, foldables and silicon, the company appears to be setting up 2026 as a year defined by intelligent, interconnected experiences.

CES 2026 will reveal how far these concepts go when they move from awards lists to real-world demos.

South African consumers and businesses can expect many of these innovations to shape premium devices, connected homes and future XR experiences entering the local market in the months ahead.