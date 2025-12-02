Temu Chooses Nigerian Startup Dellyman To Power Nationwide Deliveries

Temu is making one of its most significant moves in Africa to date, selecting Lagos-based logistics startup Dellyman as its delivery partner for Nigeria. The decision follows a successful pilot phase that saw Dellyman complete more than 1,300 deliveries with a 95 percent success rate, positioning the company as a credible contender in one of the continent’s most competitive logistics markets.

For Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital commerce ecosystem, the partnership marks an important validation of the country’s local last-mile capacity. For Temu, it offers a pathway to accelerate market penetration in a region where delivery reliability is one of the biggest predictors of e-commerce growth.

A Global Giant Finds a Local Fit

Temu’s expansion strategy in Africa relies heavily on partnering with logistics providers capable of handling unpredictable traffic conditions, large order volumes and cross-country distribution. Dellyman’s technology-first model, built around real-time rider visibility, route optimisation and customer transparency, aligned closely with Temu’s operational standards.

Founded in 2020, Dellyman has quickly become one of Nigeria’s most reliable delivery networks. The startup hit a 10,000-order monthly milestone in November 2025, bringing its lifetime tally to more than 300,000 deliveries. These benchmarks helped secure Temu’s confidence during the pilot, which ultimately led to the nationwide partnership.

For Temu customers, the collaboration promises faster and more accurate deliveries across major cities and suburban corridors. The improvement is especially crucial in a country where inconsistent fulfilment has historically dampened customer trust in online shopping.

A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Logistics

Speaking on the partnership, Dellyman Founder and CEO Dare Ojo-Bello said the agreement represents more than operational scale. It is a signal that Nigerian last-mile companies can deliver at global standards when given the opportunity.

He described the partnership as an endorsement of Dellyman’s commitment to creating a reliable, transparent and scalable logistics infrastructure. With a 95 percent success rate achieved during the pilot, the company demonstrated its ability to support high-volume international platforms. According to Ojo-Bello, the goal now is to expand capacity, grow the fleet and upgrade merchant-facing tools to keep pace with increasing demand from Temu and future partners.

Industry analysts say the partnership could shift perceptions about Nigerian logistics more broadly. If Dellyman succeeds in maintaining consistent delivery performance under Temu’s expanding load, it may influence how other international retailers assess market entry and local partnerships.

A Boost for Nigeria’s Growing E-Commerce Market

Nigeria’s e-commerce adoption continues to climb, driven by improved payment systems, wider smartphone use and rising consumer trust. Temu’s arrival and its choice of a Nigerian logistics partner reflects growing confidence in the country’s ability to support cross-border retail at scale.

The move positions Dellyman as one of the leading last-mile contenders for international retailers looking to build local fulfilment networks. It also highlights the shift from ad hoc courier models to more structured, technology-driven delivery systems.

By collaborating with Dellyman, Temu is betting on Nigeria’s growing logistics maturity while giving a homegrown startup the opportunity to operate on a global stage.