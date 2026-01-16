MTN Expands Its Digital Education Push As South Africa Opens The 2026 School Year

South Africa’s new school year has begun with renewed attention on digital inclusion. MTN South Africa, through the MTN SA Foundation, has provided digital devices to selected schools across the country as part of the Department of Basic Education’s Back to School Campaign.

The initiative is intended to strengthen access to e learning tools and ensure that more learners can participate in the digital curriculum that is becoming central to modern education.

A Shift In How The Country Approaches Education

The annual release of matric results remains one of the most watched national moments. The broadcast, the analysis and the ministerial events reflect how education has become a shared responsibility for government, business and families.

This year MTN used the occasion to signal the start of its 2026 education programmes. The device handovers were carried out with provincial education departments and focused on under resourced schools that need support for digital learning.

According to Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer, the aim is to unlock opportunity from the first day of the academic year. She explains that placing technology in the hands of learners opens access to knowledge and builds the foundation for a future where no young person is excluded from opportunity.

A Long Term Partnership With The Department Of Basic Education

MTN’s involvement in education stretches back more than two decades. The company has supported programmes that promote computer literacy, teacher development and multimedia learning facilities in both mainstream and LSEN schools.

For six consecutive years MTN has also hosted the national matric results announcement. The milestone represents more than a media moment. It signals a belief that private sector partners have a meaningful role to play in strengthening South Africa’s education system.

The latest device rollout continues this partnership. It provides schools with practical tools that support learning and prepares students for a digital future.

Why Digital Tools Still Matter In 2026

Despite improvements in school connectivity, South Africa’s digital divide remains significant. Many schools in quintiles 1 to 3 still lack access to updated devices and consistent digital infrastructure.

For learners in these communities, the new devices offer more than academic convenience. They provide a bridge to digital literacy and employment opportunities. The shift toward coding, robotics and AI within the curriculum makes access to devices even more urgent.

Morafo says every device represents a chance for a learner to explore the world beyond the classroom and imagine a different future.

Investing In Infrastructure That Enables Growth

The MTN SA Foundation allocates more than half its annual CSI budget to education. The projects supported through this budget include the MTN Online School, digital educator training, multimedia centres and curriculum aligned e learning tools.

These programmes reflect an understanding that technology alone does not transform learning. Schools require content, training and long term support to make digital adoption sustainable.

Provincial Reach And Community Impact

The new devices are being delivered across several provinces including Limpopo, KwaZulu Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. The focus is on communities where affordability and infrastructure challenges limit access to digital learning.

Learners in these schools now have access to research tools, digital textbooks and collaborative platforms that support independent study. Teachers gain access to planning tools, digital assessments and a broader set of teaching resources.

Building South Africa’s Digital Future

MTN’s Back to School support aligns with the national effort to prepare learners for a digital first economy. As coding, data literacy and AI related subjects enter the mainstream curriculum, access to devices becomes essential.

The initiative contributes to a future where every learner has the opportunity to develop digital confidence and participate in the economy of tomorrow.

South Africa still faces structural challenges in education, but partnerships of this scale help accelerate progress. For many learners in 2026, these devices represent the first step toward a fully digital learning path.