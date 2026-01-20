The Weirdest CES 2026 Tech People Might Actually Use In South Africa

Every January, CES reminds us that the future rarely arrives neatly packaged. Some products feel years away from real use, while others look strange until you realise they quietly solve everyday problems. CES 2026 leaned hard into that tension, unveiling a wave of tech that looked eccentric on stage but feels oddly practical once you strip away the hype.

For South African consumers, the question is not what looks futuristic, but what could realistically fit local lifestyles, budgets and infrastructure. This year’s show offered a few surprising answers.

AI Companions Are Moving Beyond The Screen

One of the most talked about trends at CES 2026 was the rise of AI companion devices. These are not smartphones or laptops, but standalone assistants designed to sit in homes, offices or even bags. Some resemble small desk objects. Others look like minimalist pets. What they share is a focus on ambient assistance rather than constant interaction. Instead of opening apps, users speak naturally, receive reminders, summaries, or contextual help, then move on.

In a South African context, these devices could appeal to households juggling work, school schedules and side hustles. Always on AI assistants that manage reminders, translate messages or summarise information could reduce reliance on multiple devices and constant screen time.

Holographic Displays Are Becoming More Functional

Holograms at CES have often been little more than flashy demos. In 2026, that started to change. Several companies showcased compact holographic displays designed for practical use, including desk based projectors that display floating dashboards or video calls without headsets.

While mass adoption is still distant, the use cases are becoming clearer. Remote collaboration, design previews and education were recurring themes. For South Africa’s growing remote workforce and digital classrooms, holographic displays could eventually provide richer interaction without the need for expensive VR setups.

Robots That Do One Thing Well

Rather than trying to build general purpose humanoid robots, CES 2026 focused on machines that do one task reliably. Think delivery robots for warehouses, cleaning bots for offices, or security patrol devices for campuses.

This approach makes sense locally. South African businesses often prioritise reliability and cost over novelty. Robots that reduce repetitive labour in logistics, retail backrooms or property management could find traction sooner than expected, especially as skills shortages persist.

Wearables Are Getting Less Obvious

CES 2026 also continued the shift away from bulky wearables. New health and productivity devices were embedded into rings, clothing and lightweight accessories. Many focus on passive monitoring, tracking stress, sleep or posture without demanding constant attention.

In a country where affordability and comfort matter, discreet wearables that offer useful insights without subscription overload could appeal to professionals and students alike.

Smart Home Tech That Acknowledges Reality

Perhaps the most welcome change at CES 2026 was smart home tech that finally acknowledges imperfect infrastructure. Devices designed to cope with intermittent connectivity, power interruptions and offline modes were noticeably more common.

For South African homes dealing with load shedding recovery and uneven internet access, this shift is critical. Smart systems that fail gracefully rather than collapse entirely feel far more realistic.

The Bottom Line

CES 2026 was strange, yes, but also refreshingly grounded. Beneath the spectacle were clear signals that consumer tech is becoming more practical, less screen obsessed and more aware of real world constraints.

For South Africa, the most interesting innovations are not the flashiest ones. They are the tools that quietly adapt to everyday complexity and make life slightly easier. This year’s CES suggests that future might arrive sooner than we think.