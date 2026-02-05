Best MEXC Referral Code: mexc-NFTP (Get Up to 10,000 USDT)

A MEXC referral code is a unique invitation code that new users can enter when signing up on the MEXC cryptocurrency exchange. Using a valid referral code unlocks exclusive bonuses, from instant sign-up vouchers to tiered deposit and trading rewards.

The best MEXC referral code to use right now is mexc‑NFTP, which offers rewards of up to 10,000 USDT through a combination of sign-up, deposit, and futures trading tasks. These rewards come with instructions and requirements for eligibility, which must be fulfilled before you can unlock any bonus.

To help you successfully claim your rewards on the MEXC platform, this guide will cover how to use a MEXC referral code effectively, explore the rewards tied to mexc‑NFTP, and explain how to complete tasks that maximize your earnings.

Key Takeaways

MEXC referral code is a unique invitation code that links new users to MEXC’s rewards program.

Entering a referral code during registration allows users to access exclusive sign-up bonuses, deposit and trading rewards, get discounts on MEXC trading fees, and tiered incentives for active participation on the platform.

The current MEXC referral code is mexc‑NFTP , which offers rewards of up to 10,000 USDT through a combination of sign-up bonuses, deposit tasks, futures trading incentives, and position-based airdrops.

Referral programs benefit both new users and referrers, with both parties earning bonuses when the referred user completes deposits or trading milestones.

What is a MEXC Referral Code?

A MEXC referral code is a unique invitation ID that new users can enter when signing up on the MEXC Exchange to unlock exclusive perks and bonuses. This code is offered by MEXC Global Exchange as part of a program that encourages and rewards existing users to invite others to join the platform.

When you use the MEXC referral link to register, you get special bonuses including monetary rewards, trading fee discounts, and other exclusive perks. These rewards are often tied to specific actions and campaigns, such as completing KYC, cumulative deposits and trades over a specific period, and more.

For instance, new users get rewards for registering a new account on the platform, additional rewards of up to 100 USDT for placing the first futures trade, and more for completing tasks until you are able to unlock the promotional reward of up to $10,000.

Because rewards associated with the MEXC referral code are tied to specific campaigns and promotions, some are time-based, and others have additional eligibility requirements. Always check the campaign page to know what is required to unlock additional rewards beyond the sign-up bonus.

What are the MEXC Referral Code Benefits?

Using a MEXC referral code unlocks various rewards designed to help new users get started on the crypto exchange with lower costs.

1. Instant Welcome Bonus (free $20 sign up bonus)

When you register on MEXC using a valid referral code, you will qualify for an initial welcome bonus. Once you’ve signed up, the bonus is credited as a USDT voucher rather than withdrawable cash. The exact amount depends on the active campaign at the time of registration, but you can get up to $20 for signing up with a valid MEXC referral code.

2. KYC and Account Setup Rewards (5 USDT Voucher)

While MEXC Exchange is among the top no-KYC crypto exchanges, the platform encourages new users to complete KYC by offering additional bonuses once KYC is approved. Identity verification is required to access most features on the exchange; therefore, the bonus serves as an added incentive.

3. Deposit Rewards (100 USDT)

After completing registration and verification, users can unlock further bonuses by making their first deposit. These rewards are usually tied to minimum deposit thresholds and are issued as trading vouchers. Higher deposits may unlock higher-value rewards, depending on the structure of the current rewards campaign. Participating in limited-time deposit campaigns can also unlock up to 1,800 USDT.

4. Trading Task Bonuses

Trading activity, especially in futures markets, plays a major role in MEXC’s referral rewards. Users can earn additional USDT bonuses by reaching specific trading volume milestones. These bonuses are tiered, meaning rewards increase as trading volume grows, rather than being paid out all at once.

5. Trading Fee Discounts

In addition to bonuses, many MEXC referral codes provide reduced trading fees on spot or futures markets. MEXC trading fee discounts apply automatically after registration and can significantly lower costs for active traders over time.

6. High-Value Task-Based Rewards

You can unlock more rewards by taking up to 10,000 USDT using the current MEXC referral code “mexc-NFTP.”

Timed Deposit and Trade Tasks: Users who deposit at least 1,000 USDT and reach a cumulative trading volume of 1,000,000 USDT within the campaign period can unlock rewards worth up to 1,800 USDT.

Users who deposit at least 1,000 USDT and reach a cumulative trading volume of 1,000,000 USDT within the campaign period can unlock rewards worth up to 1,800 USDT. Position-Based Airdrops : MEXC periodically runs position-based airdrop campaigns tied to major futures pairs, including BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, SOLUSDT , and other eligible contracts. By opening and maintaining qualifying positions on these pairs, you can receive additional airdrop rewards depending on the active promotion.

: MEXC periodically runs position-based airdrop campaigns tied to major futures pairs, including , and other eligible contracts. By opening and maintaining qualifying positions on these pairs, you can receive additional airdrop rewards depending on the active promotion. Cumulative Net Deposit and Trading Rewards : Users who deposit at least 3,000 USDT and reach a cumulative trading volume of 30,000,000 USDT may unlock futures bonuses worth up to 4,000 USDT. These rewards are structured as non-stackable, meaning each reward tier must be unlocked individually.

: Users who deposit at least 3,000 USDT and reach a cumulative trading volume of 30,000,000 USDT may unlock futures bonuses worth up to 4,000 USDT. These rewards are structured as non-stackable, meaning each reward tier must be unlocked individually. Feature Experience Tasks: MEXC also rewards users for trying out specific platform features. For example, completing a first prediction or futures position can unlock a 5 USDT futures bonus, allowing new traders to gain hands-on experience with minimal risk.

Please note: The rewards you unlock over time cumulate to the 10,000 USDT allocation. Unlocking the full amount requires completing all available tasks and meeting higher trading thresholds.

How Do I Add A Referral Code To MEXC?

Step 1: Create a MEXC account with a referral code

When signing up, enter your email, password, and a valid referral code (e.g., mexc-NFTP) in the designated field. This is crucial because rewards are unlocked only for accounts registered with a referral code, and that code cannot be added later. Make sure you double-check the code before completing registration.

Step 2: Complete KYC Verification

After creating your account, verify your identity through MEXC’s KYC process. Go to your dashboard and select “identity verification.” You’ll get a list of documents required to complete the process. This usually includes a government-issued ID and a selfie to confirm your identity.

Step 3: Complete deposit and trading volume tasks

To access higher-tier rewards, go to the Rewards Hub and complete the deposit and trading tasks available. Deposit the required amount of cryptocurrency (for example, 500 USDT) and achieve the minimum trading volume for the active campaign. These tasks vary by promotion, but you need them to claim timed, tiered bonuses.

Step 4: Claim MEXC signup bonuses

Once the required tasks are completed, visit the Rewards Hub to claim your bonuses. Rewards may include sign-up vouchers, futures bonuses, airdrops, or other task-based incentives, depending on the activity you complete.

Why Isn’t The MEXC Referral Code Working?

There are a few common reasons why a MEXC referral code might not work. First, check whether the referral code was entered incorrectly during registration. A missing character or typo can prevent the system from recognizing the code, meaning your account won’t be linked to the rewards program. So always double‑check the code before submitting the signup form.

Another reason could be that the code expired or is no longer active. MEXC sometimes runs limited‑time referral campaigns, and codes that once unlocked bonuses may stop working after the promotional period ends. If you see no confirmation that the code was applied, it’s possible the campaign tied to that code has ended.

If you applied the code correctly, but can’t activate bonuses, it’s important to know you have to complete certain tasks before rewards are activated. For example, many MEXC bonuses are only released after completing identity verification, making a qualifying deposit, or reaching minimum trading volumes. Without completing those steps, you won’t see the rewards in your account, even if the code was accepted.

Occasionally, technical issues or cached data in your browser or app can interfere with how the signup page loads. If this happens, try clearing your browser cache, switching to a different browser, or using the MEXC mobile app to complete registration with the referral code.

If none of the above resolves the issue, contact MEXC support to confirm whether the code was applied correctlyand whether you’re eligible for the associated rewards.

What are the MEXC Trading Fees?

Spot Trading Fee

On MEXC’s spot markets, the platform charges 0% maker fees and 0.05% taker fees on most pairs. Even with these incredibly low fees, MEXC enables users to further reduce their trading fees by holding MX tokens, which is MEXC’s native token.

Futures Trading Fee

Futures contracts also have very low fees. Standard futures trading fees on MEXC are generally 0% for maker orders and 0.02% for taker orders. Because futures involve derivatives and leverage, these low trading fees make MEXC a suitable option for active and high-volume traders. As with spot trading, holding or using MX tokens can further reduce these costs.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

Depositing cryptocurrencies into your MEXC wallet is usually free. Crypto deposits don’t incur a platform fee, though network fees set by individual blockchains still apply when sending funds from an external wallet. On the other hand, withdrawal fees vary depending on the asset and the network you choose.

MEXC Zero Fees

In addition to the standard fee structure, MEXC regularly promotes zero‑fee trading opportunities on selected spot and futures pairs. These promotions offer zero trading fees on both maker and taker sides for specific markets during limited timeframes, meaning you can trade those pairs with no cost at all.

Other MEXC Fees

Other potential costs on MEXC include funding fees for open futures positions that span funding periods (typically every 8 hours) and fees for products such as leveraged tokens or margin positions, where applicable. Fiat transactions facilitated through third‑party payment providers also incur fees different from the exchange’s core fee schedule.

Conclusion

Using a MEXC referral code, such as mexc‑NFTP, is one of the easiest ways for new users to maximize their rewards and start trading with added value. The code provides users with instant sign-up bonuses, KYC rewards for depositing, trading, and perpetual futures trading, and futures-based incentives. These promotions, combined with low trading fees, occasional zero-fee promotions, and the potential to earn up to 10,000 USDT through task-based campaigns, give you a good head start.

FAQs

Does MEXC Offer a Sign-up Bonus?

Yes, MEXC sign-up bonuses are available to new users who register with a valid referral code. These bonuses typically take the form of small USDT vouchers, access to task-based rewards, or futures-trading incentives. The exact amount and type of bonus may vary by active campaign.

Is using a MEXC referral code secure?

Absolutely. MEXC referral codes are fully secure and simply link your MEXC account to a rewards program. Entering a referral code does not grant anyone access to your account or private information; it only ensures that you and the referrer can receive the associated bonuses.

Where can I find my MEXC promo code?

After signing up with a valid referral code like the mexc-NFTP, you can generate your own code or unique referral link and invite friends and family to join MEXC. To do this, log in to your account and visit the MEXC Referral Program page. Here, you’ll find your unique referral code and a link you can share with friends. When they sign up using your code, both you and the new user can receive bonuses based on their activity.

Can I use multiple MEXC Exchange referral codes?

No, MEXC only allows one referral code per MEXC account. Multiple codes are not supported; only the first code entered during registration will apply. To maximize rewards, it’s important to choose a single active code before completing account setup.