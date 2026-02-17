Vox 100Mbps Fixed Wireless Review: Fast, Reliable Internet That Finally Feels Like Fibre

South Africans have grown used to broadband installations that take longer than they should. So when Vox Telecom installed a 100 Mbps Kiwi Home Wireless line in under six hours, it immediately stood out.

This is not fibre. But where trenching is delayed, expensive or simply not possible, Vox’s Kiwi Home Wireless aims to deliver a fibre-like experience without cabling. We tested the line over multiple days, ran repeated speed checks and pushed it with normal household usage to see if it holds up in real life.

Installation: Quick Activation, Minimal Drama

The first question most people ask is simple. How long will it take?

In our case, from technician arrival to a working connection was under half a day.

A small flat-panel antenna was mounted on the roof and aligned to the nearest Vox high site. Cabling was routed neatly into the home and the supplied Wi-Fi router was configured on the spot. There were no return visits. There were no vague promises of a callback. The connection went live immediately after installation. That is a meaningful advantage for households that have waited weeks for fibre approvals or civil work scheduling.

Speed Tests: Close To The 100 Mbps Profile

Initial tests delivered strong, consistent performance across popular tools. On Speedtest.net we saw around 91 Mbps download and about 10.7 Mbps upload. Fast.com returned roughly 88 Mbps download and around 14 Mbps upload. The MyBroadband test landed at about 86 Mbps download and around 11.7 Mbps upload. Latency in those early checks generally sat between 20 ms and 26 ms, which already felt closer to fibre than most wireless alternatives.

Extended Testing: Upload Improves Significantly

A second round of testing delivered a notable improvement, particularly on upload. Speedtest.net recorded 95.98 Mbps download and 66.05 Mbps upload, with a 13 ms ping. MyBroadband returned 100.98 Mbps download and 45 Mbps upload, again with a 13 ms ping. Fast.com recorded 85 Mbps download and 58 Mbps upload, with unloaded latency at 21 ms.

Across platforms and times of day, download performance stayed in the 85 Mbps to 101 Mbps range. More importantly, upload performance climbed into the 45 Mbps to 66 Mbps range during extended testing. For a fixed wireless service, that upstream performance changes the experience. It makes cloud backups, large file transfers, video calls and remote collaboration feel far less constrained than typical wireless setups.

Latency staying under 30 ms also matters. Gaming, voice calls and screen sharing felt responsive and stable during testing.

Everyday Usage: Holds Up Under Normal Household Load

We used the line the way most homes do. Multiple streaming sessions, video calls, background syncing and general browsing happening at the same time. The connection held steady. Buffering was rare. There were no obvious peak-hour collapses during the evening. Upload speeds are often where wireless falls apart. In our case, the improved upload results in later testing made the line feel far more capable for work-from-home usage.

Pricing: Not The Cheapest, But Built For Non-Fibre Areas

Vox positions Kiwi Home Wireless for households that cannot get fibre or do not want to wait for it. According to Vox’s published Kiwi pricing, the 50 Mbps plan is R849 per month, with installation priced at R999 once-off.

The 100 Mbps plan is R1,039 per month. Vox also notes that a 200 Mbps option is available for qualifying homes, depending on factors such as proximity to high sites. These packages are marketed as uncapped, unshaped and unthrottled, with no fair-use policy applied.

At R1,039 per month, this sits above many entry-level fibre promotions in major metros. The trade-off is speed of deployment and the ability to bypass trenching delays where fibre is not practical.

Stability And Weather: Better Than Expected So Far

Fixed wireless can degrade in heavy rain or wind. During testing, including summer showers, the connection remained stable. As with any fixed wireless service, performance will depend on line-of-sight and distance to the tower. Homes on the fringe of coverage may see more variability.

Verdict: A Premium Wireless Alternative That Feels Close To Fibre

If fibre is available at your address and competitively priced, it remains the benchmark. But after extended testing, Vox Kiwi Home Wireless at 100 Mbps performs far closer to fibre than many South Africans would expect from a wireless service. Download performance stayed within the 85 Mbps to 101 Mbps range. Upload reached as high as 66 Mbps in testing. Latency sat in a range that kept calls, gaming and day-to-day usage feeling responsive.

This is not a budget substitute for fibre. It is a premium fixed wireless option designed for homes that need fast, dependable internet without waiting for civil works.

For households outside established fibre corridors, Kiwi Home Wireless is a strong alternative that finally feels like it belongs in the same conversation as entry-level fibre.