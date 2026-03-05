Bitcoin Surges As Market Relief Rally Meets Trump’s Crypto Backing

Bitcoin is back in rally mode. The world’s largest cryptocurrency climbed to around $73,777 this week, its highest level in a month, as investors rotated back into risk assets following easing geopolitical fears and renewed political signals from Washington supporting the digital assets sector.

Analysts say the rally reflects a mix of macroeconomic relief and political momentum that could reshape the trajectory of crypto markets through 2026.

A Relief Rally Across Global Markets

Bitcoin’s rebound follows a period of volatility driven by concerns around escalating tensions involving Iran and the potential impact on global energy markets. As fears of prolonged disruption eased, investors returned to higher-risk assets. Cryptocurrencies often react faster than traditional markets when risk sentiment shifts, making Bitcoin an early indicator of broader investor confidence.

According to Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory firm deVere Group, the cryptocurrency’s move reflects improving global sentiment.

He argues that when geopolitical pressure begins to fade, capital quickly flows back into digital assets.

Trump’s Intervention Boosts Crypto Sentiment

The rally has also been supported by renewed political backing for the cryptocurrency sector. US President Donald Trump recently posted on his Truth Social platform defending digital assets companies against pressure from traditional banks and warning that his administration would not allow legislation undermining the sector. The message centred on the Genius Act, legislation aimed at establishing a regulatory framework for the rapidly growing stablecoin market. That intervention signalled to investors that the White House may favour policies that support crypto expansion rather than restrict it.

The Growing Clash With Traditional Banks

The dispute between banks and crypto firms reflects deeper changes in the financial system. Stablecoins are increasingly seen as digital representations of the US dollar that operate outside traditional banking infrastructure, placing crypto platforms in direct competition with financial institutions.

Banks have raised concerns about exchanges offering interest on stablecoin balances, arguing that such services could undermine conventional deposit models. But for crypto advocates, this evolution represents a fundamental transformation in how money moves across global markets.

Bitcoin’s Volatility Remains Part Of The Story

Despite the latest surge, Bitcoin has experienced significant swings over the past year. The cryptocurrency previously approached a peak near $125,000 in October before retreating sharply during a broader risk-off period in global markets.

That volatility remains a defining feature of the asset class. However, analysts note that major corrections have historically been followed by renewed expansion phases once macroeconomic conditions stabilise.

Institutional Adoption Continues To Grow

One factor supporting longer-term optimism is the continued expansion of institutional infrastructure around digital assets. Investment platforms, custody services and regulated trading products have grown significantly over the past few years, making it easier for large investors to participate in the market. This expanding ecosystem has helped stabilise the broader crypto industry, even during periods of sharp price correction. According to Green, the underlying adoption trends remain intact.

What Comes Next For Bitcoin

The combination of improving global sentiment and supportive political signals could help fuel further gains. Crypto markets often react strongly when macroeconomic pressures ease and regulatory clarity improves at the same time. If those forces continue to align, analysts believe Bitcoin could challenge previous highs again before the end of the year.

For now, at least, momentum appears to have shifted back toward the bulls.