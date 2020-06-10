Everlytic launches new marketing guide to advanced communcation automation [Sponsored]

Everlytic has just launched a new marketing guide on advanced communication automation. Why? Because they say that people do business with people. And it’s true. But, in today’s highly competitive, fast-paced world, communication automation is the only tool that enables you to give that personal touch without manually customising and sending every message.

Benefits of automation

Doing your admin work is just the start of the benefits of automation. With client tracking and API integrations, automated messaging can now be even more personalised than a human could ever manage.

For instance, did you know that research has found that automation can lead to 90% higher customer retention rates, 77% increased conversions, and a 14.5% increase in sales productivity? This is thanks to nurturing relationships by triggering relevant, personalised messages to contacts when they expect it, saving time and resources, and boosting ROI.

It’s a total game-changer for your business. And it’s massively underused in South Africa! There’s a gap in the market here and people don’t even know it.

What’s in the guide?

The guide goes into the following content in depth:

How Automation Workflows Work

In communication automation, a workflow is the term used for a communication journey. It’s an advanced version of a drip campaign (which sends messages with time delays), only it also includes intelligent functionality like conditions, data filters, and a range of actions for truly exceptional automation. Everlytic illustrates this in an easy-to-understand infographic.

The three levels of automation

Automation isn’t just scheduling a message to go out at a specific time. It’s an integrated, omnichannel form of communication that connects systems with people, pre-defined scenarios, and behavioural triggers. The three levels of automation break this down, so you can start at one and work your way up to increasingly sophisticated automation journeys.

Considerations when building workflows

When creating your own automation workflows, develop a strategy that starts small and solves an immediate problem. From there, look for where automated communications can better support clients and your internal teams. In the guide, you get the four questions to ask yourself to help decide what and how much to automate.

This article is sponsored by Everlytic.

Images: supplied, Everlytic