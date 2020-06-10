Uber Cash turns Uber and Uber Eats into cashless, prepaid services

Uber is introducing a new payments method for food and trips in South Africa inspired by prepaid services.

The company on Wednesday announced the introduction of Uber Cash, a new payment option that’ll let users preload cash into an account shared between Uber and Uber Eats.

The move aims to reduce physical cash transactions during the ongoing pandemic.

“This method creates a payment account dedicated to both apps that can be preloaded with any amount, to be used on upcoming trips and orders,” it explained.

“The account can be topped-up via the user’s Ride account and used as and when needed on both Uber and Uber Eats apps, allowing the user to control the amount spent on the specific app, further helping them control their budget.”

Users can top up the account via EFT or credit.

“Uber Cash limits potential cash deficits should either the driver, courier or user not have enough or exact change, as, like a debit transaction, the exact amount will be taken,” it added.

Uber Cash is now available within the payments section of Uber and the Uber Eats apps.

Feature image: Uber