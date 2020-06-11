QR code payments roll out to more billing services

Mastercard and Netcash have partnered together to launch QR code payments for bills from various services including small businesses, schools, and non-profits — allowing you to scan bills to send a payment.

These QR codes will work with a variety of existing apps. Compatible apps include any Masterpass digital wallet, the Nedbank and FNB banking apps, Snapscan, and Zapper.

If you already have one of the compatible apps, such as a banking app that allows QR code payments, you won’t need to download anything else.

However, you can also download the Masterpass app to use this feature.

Businesses that use Netcash will be able to automatically enable QR payments in their invoicing services. One of its major partners is Sage Accounting. Sage Accounting software will now be able to generate QR codes for invoices.

“This also frees South Africans from having to withdraw cash, hand over their payment card, or load a new beneficiary onto internet banking. Now they can pay for an extensive range of services and bills, anywhere, anytime they want simply by scanning a QR code,” Suzanne Morel, Country Manager for Mastercard South Africa, said in a press release.

Netcash is the latest to join the range of services that offer cashless, contactless, or QR code payment options. Some well-known brands that use scan-to-pay functionality include Takealot, Raru, DSTV, and South African Airways. The City of Ekhurhuleni also allows Masterpass payments.

Uber also recently introduced prepaid services for its ridesharing and Uber Eats apps in South Africa.

Feature image: Netcash/Mastercard