Huawei ranks first in 2019 DCI market share outside of North America [Sponsored]

Omdia, a leading market research institute, recently released an analysis of 2019 Data Center Interconnect (DCI) vendor market shares.

Based on this latest Omdia data, Huawei calculates its market share of all-optical DCI equipment (Huawei DC OptiX) across the three regions excluding North America to be 32.6%, representing the largest market share among global DCI manufacturers.

According to Omdia analysis, total revenue of the global DCI market reached US$3.7 billion in 2019, with a year-on-year growth of 4.4%. The DCI revenue from the North American market declined by 2.1%, whereas that from the other markets that compose the global total rose by 8.9%.

The growth of the global DCI market came largely from regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific.

With the rapid development of big data, cloud computing, and mobile Internet, traffic between data centers is surging. An increasing number of enterprises opt to build their own data centers, making data centers a global investment hotspot.

As the scale of data center construction continues to increase year by year, enterprises are facing the challenges of high DCI costs and difficult management of multiple data centers.

They urgently need ultra-broadband, simplified, and intelligent DCI networks to cope with numerous data flows in the cloud era and achieve service agility while reducing network investment costs.

In response to the DCI challenges, Huawei has focused on R&D and continuous innovations to reshape conventional optical transmission devices in data centers from three dimensions: lower transmission cost, fast deployment, and simplified O&M. Huawei delivers an industry-leading single-fiber transmission capacity to constantly reduce the per-bit transmission cost and maximize the value of fibers.

Moreover, fiber connections and configurations are simplified to achieve fast deployment, helping customers accelerate service rollout. Huawei also introduces intelligent O&M features such as proactive detection and warning of fiber and optical-layer faults to simplify O&M.

At Huawei Connect 2019, Huawei unveiled the industry’s first intelligent DCI product, Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, further consolidating its leading position in the DCI market.

Designed specifically for the enterprise market, this product delivers ultra-high bandwidth, supports smooth upgrade to 88T per fiber, and allows flexible selection of single-wavelength 100G to 800G, meeting enterprises’ bandwidth requirements over the next 10 years as well as helping enterprises recoup investment.

Intelligent software functions are introduced to simplify deployment, reducing the device commissioning workload, shortening the deployment time to eight minutes, and lowering the skill requirements of operators. Additionally, this product can predict fiber faults and accurately diagnose faults within a short time, achieving intelligent O&M.

By the end of 2019, Huawei DC OptiX series products have been deployed for over 120 key industry customers in over 60 countries around the world. For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-transmission-access/data-center-interconnect

According to the report, Huawei DC OptiX also ranks no.1 globally in both the carrier and government DCI market segments for 2019.

Data source: Market Share Spreadsheet: 4Q19 and 2019 Data Center Interconnect (DCI) from Omdia

