Cape Town Tourism guide goes digital

Cape Town Tourism has released a digital version of its popular visitors guide.

A useful tool for visiting the Mother City, the guide was reworked in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on international travel.

“We continue to be recognised on a global stage as a leading destination, and this is largely attributed to our people,” Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, said in a statement.

“What turns your enjoyment as a visitor into a love for our city is what we as locals offer.”

Welcome to Cape Town, I’ll be your digital guide

The Cape Town Tourism Visitors’ Guide was traditionally just a print magazine available at places such as Cape Town International Airport. The guide aims to promote local tourism and businesses.

According to a recent Cape Town Tourism impact report, small-to-medium businesses lost a combined R2 billion and shed 12 000 jobs over Cape Town’s last high season due to the pandemic.

The major tourist attractions Cape Town offers include the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway, Cape of Good Hope nature reserve, and the Two Oceans Aquarium. All of the attractions are wheelchair-friendly and are reachable via the City Sightseeing bus.

The guide uses QR codes to link readers to information videos on what activities to do next. The guide also helps readers plan their visits with the help of 3-day itineraries.

For those visiting Cape Town on a budget, the guide features a Pocket-Friendly challenge. The challenge lists city-based activities that cost R150 per person.

The guide also features a TravelWise section. The section gives readers all the latest information on topics related to COVID-19. These include health and safety, visas and immigration, weather, and money.

The Official Visitors’ Guide 2021 is available as a PDF and can be downloaded on the Cape Town Tourism website.

Feature image: Unsplash/Ashim D’Silva

