Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Innovation

How Diesel supplied by PetroSA to Eskom may reach for your pocket

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
eskom loadshedding

National power utility Eskom downgraded load shedding to stage 3 on Friday going into the weekend due to a new deal with PetroSA.

The deal means Eskom has access to around 50 million litres of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbines running.

While the bailout is good news for the country in terms of load shedding, it is not expected to last as the millions in litres are expected to run out within a month if projections are correct.

What happens next after the well runs dry may lead to taxpayers reaching for their pockets to help carry the utility.

Eskom released a statement on Thursday confirming the deal with PetroSA.

The deal has resulted in lowering stage 4 load shedding to stage 3 due to the new diesel reserves allocated to the utility.

While the deal means Eskom will gain reserves, it may also mean gaining the bailout will be on a credit basis.

Eskom confirmed that load shedding will come down to Stage 3 from stage 4 but only between 4 pm and 5 am until Monday morning.

Courtesy of diesel supplied by PetroSA, the power utility will maintain stage 2 during 5am and 4pm daily until further notice.

The new schedule is as follows:

Friday November 25

Stage 3 From 12 midnight to 5 am | Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm | Stage 3 from 4pm until 12 midnight.

November 26

Stage 3 will kick in from 12 midnight until 5am | Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm | Stage 3 from 4pm until 12 midnight.

Eskom said any changes will be communicated when necessary.

This follows an announcement from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan that government had reached out and had opted to liaise with PetroSA and Eskom for the 50 million litres of diesel.

Also read: Blood and Water season 3 is back on Netflix

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
twitter app strikes
Here’s what Twitter checkmark colours will mean
Online journalism 25 Nov 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.