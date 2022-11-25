How Diesel supplied by PetroSA to Eskom may reach for your pocket

National power utility Eskom downgraded load shedding to stage 3 on Friday going into the weekend due to a new deal with PetroSA.

The deal means Eskom has access to around 50 million litres of diesel to keep its open-cycle gas turbines running.

While the bailout is good news for the country in terms of load shedding, it is not expected to last as the millions in litres are expected to run out within a month if projections are correct.

What happens next after the well runs dry may lead to taxpayers reaching for their pockets to help carry the utility.

Eskom released a statement on Thursday confirming the deal with PetroSA.

The deal has resulted in lowering stage 4 load shedding to stage 3 due to the new diesel reserves allocated to the utility.

While the deal means Eskom will gain reserves, it may also mean gaining the bailout will be on a credit basis.

Eskom confirmed that load shedding will come down to Stage 3 from stage 4 but only between 4 pm and 5 am until Monday morning.

Courtesy of diesel supplied by PetroSA, the power utility will maintain stage 2 during 5am and 4pm daily until further notice.

The new schedule is as follows:

Friday November 25

Stage 3 From 12 midnight to 5 am | Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm | Stage 3 from 4pm until 12 midnight.

November 26

Stage 3 will kick in from 12 midnight until 5am | Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm | Stage 3 from 4pm until 12 midnight.

Eskom said any changes will be communicated when necessary.

This follows an announcement from Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan that government had reached out and had opted to liaise with PetroSA and Eskom for the 50 million litres of diesel.

