Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event: Here’s what to expect

A series of anticipated Galaxy S23 series smartphones will be released this year on February 2023 at what Samsung calls their Galaxy Unpacked event.

Those who are brand loyal can expect some new Samsung gadgets and a new line of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones.

The event takes place in San Francisco California at 11:pm and will be live streamed.

Samsung promises better cameras and a slew of other nifty and handy gadgets.

We can expect the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra before Samsung unveils its latest laptop range the Galaxy Book 3 series.

That is the Galaxy Book 3, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Book Plus.

The S23’s camera is rumoured to come with a high resolution 200 megapixel main sensor which is practically double that of it’s predecessor.

This means more light, brighter imagery, more pixels, higher resolution and pretty much more detailed shots.

We also heard the Galaxy S23 will most likely have three additional camera’s, one 12 megapixel ultrawide, a 10-megapixel telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S23Plus on the other hand may come with triple camera systems consisting of 50 megapixel main sensors.

The pair will most likely look different as design of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will have square corners for the former while the latter will come with softer more rounded edges.

The usual S Pen will also make an appearance,

From 6.1-inch 1080p 120Hz OLED display for the Galaxy S23 to 6.6 inches for the S23 Plus with both probably powered by Qualcomms’ flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Battery capacity is expected to be from 3 900mHh to 5 000mAh across all three Galaxy smartphones.

When it comes to space considering the large megapixels from photo’s to be taken, we’re looking at between 8 and 12 GB of RAM and 256GB to 1TB of storage in the Samsung Galaxy Ultra, while the other two models come with 8GB of RAM and 128 to 212 storage.

