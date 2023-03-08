Extraordinary photography with the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro

Sponsored by HUAWEI

The global currency these days has become innovative mobile imagery, a common language in society differentiated only by superior photography.

The HUAWEI Mate50 Pro answers this call with superior technical pillars, namely the optical system, mechanical structure, imaging technology, and image processing which together forge an unmatched user experience.

HUAWEI’s Mate50 Pro currently leads the way on some tech breakthroughs with innovation such as XMAGE imaging system all the way to a diamond-crusted Kunlun Glass which delivers exceptional screen protection.

Looking at the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s new camera technology such as XMAGE which fuses science with culture and aesthetics for an explosive shooting experience, HUAWEI appears to have understood the consumer assignment, in bringing forward a device to set the pace against its competition.

Superior images seem to be part of the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro’s compelling arsenal, a smartphone that boasts to be nothing short of remarkable.

XMAGE

An ultra aperture XMAGE camera system on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is the driving force which has been upgraded in comparison to its predecessor to cater technology and aperture design that supports 10-size adjustments to the physical aperture through adjustable blades.

Quality, crisp images are the result as the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro shatters expectations to capture outstanding images during the day and night.

The auto-adjustable aperture allows the smartphone to respond accordingly to meet user needs at any moment.

XD Fusion Pro ultra HD image engine

HUAWEI upgraded the image algorithms by adopting an XD Fusion Pro ultra-HD image engine including image optics to deliver more detailed images.

You style your way

HUAWEI’S XMAGE addition spearheads a list of filters that include bright, vivid, and different texter functionality to capture striking scenes while a brighter filter improves those low light shots, by balancing light with clear contrasts.

Let’s shoot

Arguably one of the best camera smartphones in the market to date, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro caters unmatched photography with eight shooting scenarios.

These include true-to-life shooting modes which are amplified by the choice between physical and virtual aperture, super night, telephoto shot, fine portrait, cinematic-like, super macro, large dynamic range, and snapshot mode to assist users in telling their stories in timeless quality images.

The cocktail of shooting modes, which include the ability to capture images with unimaginable precision while generating optical level blurring for subjects to almost pop out means users gain access to a world of unimagined photography using a smartphone.

Both hardware and software seem to be dancing in unison for the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro which so far has surpassed image quality and challenged traditional photography by introducing a device that blurs the line between professional cameras and the camera we carry in our pockets.

PRICE

HUAWEI launched the Mate50 Pro to an eager market this year.

Consumers can purchase the smartphone priced at R 24 999 for the 256GB and 26 999 for the 512 GB at the HUAWEI online store or selected retail outlets.

With mobile photography and videography being the staple for content creators, documenting their creative lives on smartphones equipped to deliver seems to be the focus of brands in 2023, and HUAWEI matches these demands to provide a device with extraordinary technology at the pinnacle of mobile photography.