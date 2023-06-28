WATCH: Full episode of Apple’s Silo premiers on Twitter, mistake or genius?

Apple has premiered the entire first episode of its sci-fi dystopian TV show Silo on Twitter.

The series even caught the eye of Twitter boss Elon Musk who lauded Apple for the production, while also indicating how users could enjoy streaming the dystopian Apple series using Apple products.

3 days until the #Silo finale. Here’s the entire first episode. pic.twitter.com/lIcTXCQ9D6 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 27, 2023

The series is about a future where a community lives in an underground silo, based on the science fiction novel Wool, by American author Hugh Howey.

The dystopian series is based on Howey’s post-apocalyptic novel trilogy.

The show is headed for its season finale and it seems Apple has leveraged Twitter’s update for larger video uploads.

Posting its full episode of the show may be a game changer that Apple has just unlocked as it allows viewers to assess if not get fully intrigued by the show.

While it seems free, the idea is to create the question “What happens next?” which all consumers may have after watching the entire episode.

Leveraging Twitter seems an interesting idea by Apple, which could bare fruit in the form of new users and even increased viewership.

While the concept may not be entirely new as some networks have posted entire episodes on platforms such as YouTube, it would be interesting to see what reaction this episode garners.

Episode 10 of Silo was scheduled to be released at the end of June 2023 and will be the final episode of the series.

Silo had its screening during the 2023 Canes series on April 14, 2023. The show moved to Apple and was released on Apple TV+ on May 5, 2023.

Episodes were scheduled to be released weekly with the final episode expected on June 30th.

