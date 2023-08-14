Banks on Huawei’s App Gallery in 2023

Banks are fast reaching their target audience the right way, directly on their devices.

It’s almost twelve years ago that Huawei launched what is now known as Huawei’s app gallery in China. Fast forward to 2018, we saw what arguably could have been a global outreach for the now Huawei-savvy Huawei App Gallery.

The app gallery is essentially a marketplace that has been made available to over 170 countries.

Back to South Africa

Huawei’s App gallery has seen some challenges in the past but this year the gallery solidifies itself as a major contender as it confirms its forged collaborative alliances with some of the country’s most influential banking apps.

Banking apps such as Absa Bank, First National Bank, Nedbank, Capitec Bank, Bidvest Bank, Old Mutual Bank, Sasfin Bank, and Standard Bank are seamlessly available on Huawei’s growing marketplace and app gallery.

The idea for these forged alliances is presumably to revolutionize the digital banking panorama but also to enhance user experiences for Huawei device holders.

The variety of banking apps will be a win for consumers as they will provide comprehensive financial solutions and seamless access to user accounts with the ability to execute transactions.

Security and convenience

Emphasis on security, the apps downloaded from Huawei’s app gallery promote secure and reliable banking apps vetted by Huawei’s marketplace.

Users will gain easy control over their accounts and transactions from anywhere at anytime.

Some of the apps will also offer facial recognition and fingerprint authentication as an added effort to fortifying the security of payment processes.

This partnership provides substantial advantages for the banks.

They will provide a pathway to tap into a larger audience of Huawei device users, a pivotal moment in the realm of digital banking across the region.

