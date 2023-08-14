Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Big Data

Banks on Huawei’s App Gallery in 2023

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Banks are fast reaching their target audience the right way, directly on their devices.

It’s almost twelve years ago that Huawei launched what is now known as Huawei’s app gallery in China. Fast forward to 2018, we saw what arguably could have been a global outreach for the now Huawei-savvy Huawei App Gallery.

The app gallery is essentially a marketplace that has been made available to over 170 countries.

Young woman enjoys online shopping

Back to South Africa

Huawei’s App gallery has seen some challenges in the past but this year the gallery solidifies itself as a major contender as it confirms its forged collaborative alliances with some of the country’s most influential banking apps.

Banking apps such as Absa Bank, First National Bank, Nedbank, Capitec Bank, Bidvest Bank, Old Mutual Bank, Sasfin Bank, and Standard Bank are seamlessly available on Huawei’s growing marketplace and app gallery.

The idea for these forged alliances is presumably to revolutionize the digital banking panorama but also to enhance user experiences for Huawei device holders.

The variety of banking apps will be a win for consumers as they will provide comprehensive financial solutions and seamless access to user accounts with the ability to execute transactions.

Security and convenience

Emphasis on security, the apps downloaded from Huawei’s app gallery promote secure and reliable banking apps vetted by Huawei’s marketplace.

Users will gain easy control over their accounts and transactions from anywhere at anytime.

Some of the apps will also offer facial recognition and fingerprint authentication as an added effort to fortifying the security of payment processes.

This partnership provides substantial advantages for the banks.

They will provide a pathway to tap into a larger audience of Huawei device users, a pivotal moment in the realm of digital banking across the region.

Also read: Is it cheating to use ChatGPT, Bard or any language prediction model?

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Engen 1app petrol station attendants tipping tips app
September petrol price hike expected, the real reason it fluctuates
Emerging Markets 15 Aug 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.