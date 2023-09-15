Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Future Tech

Net Zero by 2050, Lenovo shifts gears for emissions goal

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next

Lenovo maintains its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The term net zero has become popular among tech manufacturing giants such as Lenovo and Apple, with Apple promising an eye-raising target to bring its entire footprint to net zero by 2030.

During a round table discussion between Lenovo and global social organization Ashoka this week, Lenovo’s General Manager Yugen Naidoo reiterated the goal for 2050 was to reach net zero.

What is net zero?

In simple terms, the definition means achieving a balance between the carbon emitted by manufacturers into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it.

Achieving net zero would mean reaching the balance to have the amount of carbon added to the atmosphere at no more than the amount removed.

To achieve this, greenhouse gases would need to be stored permanently in soil, plants, or materials as it would be expensive to eliminate some sources of emissions entirely, and reaching net Zero emissions seems like the better alternative.

Is it possible?

It’s not feasible and would require major changes in energy production alongside an increased removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

We would need to generate electricity without emissions and use vehicles powered by electricity instead of fossil fuels.

Removing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it permanently is the ideal solution.

Building smarter technology that builds a brighter more sustainable future for the planet is a commitment that Lenovo believes must be upheld.

Around January this year, Lenovo announced the goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas was validated and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Taking a scientific and collaborative approach to reducing emissions, Lenovo says they are proud to have adopted the science-based targets with near-term emissions reduction goals set for 2030.

Also read: The Lenovo, Ashoka panel discussion for sustainable change

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
elon musk
An AI referee, the crucial reasons for an AI policy
Internet of Things 15 Sep 2023
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2023, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.