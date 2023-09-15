Net Zero by 2050, Lenovo shifts gears for emissions goal

Lenovo maintains its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The term net zero has become popular among tech manufacturing giants such as Lenovo and Apple, with Apple promising an eye-raising target to bring its entire footprint to net zero by 2030.

During a round table discussion between Lenovo and global social organization Ashoka this week, Lenovo’s General Manager Yugen Naidoo reiterated the goal for 2050 was to reach net zero.

What is net zero?

In simple terms, the definition means achieving a balance between the carbon emitted by manufacturers into the atmosphere and the carbon removed from it.

Achieving net zero would mean reaching the balance to have the amount of carbon added to the atmosphere at no more than the amount removed.

To achieve this, greenhouse gases would need to be stored permanently in soil, plants, or materials as it would be expensive to eliminate some sources of emissions entirely, and reaching net Zero emissions seems like the better alternative.

Is it possible?

It’s not feasible and would require major changes in energy production alongside an increased removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

We would need to generate electricity without emissions and use vehicles powered by electricity instead of fossil fuels.

Removing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it permanently is the ideal solution.

Building smarter technology that builds a brighter more sustainable future for the planet is a commitment that Lenovo believes must be upheld.

Around January this year, Lenovo announced the goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas was validated and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Taking a scientific and collaborative approach to reducing emissions, Lenovo says they are proud to have adopted the science-based targets with near-term emissions reduction goals set for 2030.

Also read: The Lenovo, Ashoka panel discussion for sustainable change