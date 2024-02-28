Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Competitions

Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, here are your nominees

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Comedians, industry luminaries, and sponsors eagerly awaited the announcement of the nominees, showcasing the best and brightest in the comedy realm across 12 diverse categories including the announcement of the Hall of Fame recipient.

The reveal took place at the Radisson RED in Rosebank and was filled with cheers, celebratory whoops, and an air of camaraderie that defines the spirit of comedy – all while enjoying the refreshing taste of Savanna Cider, of course.

This year, Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi lead the pack with three nods each while Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall Of Fame Award.

This honour celebrates Lottering’s remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

Marc Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability, and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide.

His career, spanning over two decades, has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour, and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, a landmark event in the South African entertainment calendar, is known for recognising outstanding comedic talent and providing a platform for the industry’s most remarkable individuals.

Here are the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards (in no particular order):

Stand-Up Comedy

Best Solo Show Award
Ambrose Uren
Carvin H Goldstone & Robby Collins
Celeste Ntuli
Dalin Oliver
Prins
Sifiso Nene

Comedy Festival/Show Award
Armchair Comedy Wednesdays
Bioscope Sundays
Blacks Only Comedy Show
Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights
Otherwise Comedy Nights

Savanna Newcomer Award
Callum Hitchcock
Khabane Moloi
Mr Chase
Mzonke Maloney
Thula Sithole

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
Ebenhaezer Dibakwane
JamJam The Comedian
Shanray Van Wyk
Wazi M Kunene
Vafa Naraghi

Comedian of the Year Award
Celeste Ntuli
Kagiso KG Mokgafi
Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane
Robby Collins
Schalk Bezuidenhout

The Joe Mafela Award
King Flat
Mashabela Galane
Sifiso Nene
Summary
TT Phasha

Best Comedic Writer
Kagiso Lediga
Lazola Gola
Milo
Mojak Lehoko
Tsitsi Chiumya

Headliner Of The Year Award
Celeste Ntuli
Dillan Oliphant
Kagiso KG Mokgadi
Robby Collins
Sifiso Nene

Comedic Content

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT
Costa Carastavrakis
Dalin Oliver
Nina Hastie
Shanray Van Wyk
Tums The Narrator
Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny
Herholdts for “Shady Shaun”
King Price for “Generating gees”
Switch Energy for “Home Affairs”
Switch Energy for “No More ‘Shedding!”
Viya for “Don’t be a laya, vaya”

Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s
Dalin Oliver
Dillan Oliphant
Mojak Lehoko
Tums The Narrator
Vafa Naraghi

Hall of Fame Award Recipient
Marc Lottering

Also read: How skills-based hiring makes global sense to replace unconscious hiring

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.