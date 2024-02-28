Comedians, industry luminaries, and sponsors eagerly awaited the announcement of the nominees, showcasing the best and brightest in the comedy realm across 12 diverse…
Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, here are your nominees
Comedians, industry luminaries, and sponsors eagerly awaited the announcement of the nominees, showcasing the best and brightest in the comedy realm across 12 diverse categories including the announcement of the Hall of Fame recipient.
The reveal took place at the Radisson RED in Rosebank and was filled with cheers, celebratory whoops, and an air of camaraderie that defines the spirit of comedy – all while enjoying the refreshing taste of Savanna Cider, of course.
This year, Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi lead the pack with three nods each while Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall Of Fame Award.
This honour celebrates Lottering’s remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.
Marc Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability, and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide.
His career, spanning over two decades, has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour, and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.
The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, a landmark event in the South African entertainment calendar, is known for recognising outstanding comedic talent and providing a platform for the industry’s most remarkable individuals.
Here are the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards (in no particular order):
Stand-Up Comedy
Best Solo Show Award
Ambrose Uren
Carvin H Goldstone & Robby Collins
Celeste Ntuli
Dalin Oliver
Prins
Sifiso Nene
Comedy Festival/Show Award
Armchair Comedy Wednesdays
Bioscope Sundays
Blacks Only Comedy Show
Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights
Otherwise Comedy Nights
Savanna Newcomer Award
Callum Hitchcock
Khabane Moloi
Mr Chase
Mzonke Maloney
Thula Sithole
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
Ebenhaezer Dibakwane
JamJam The Comedian
Shanray Van Wyk
Wazi M Kunene
Vafa Naraghi
Comedian of the Year Award
Celeste Ntuli
Kagiso KG Mokgafi
Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane
Robby Collins
Schalk Bezuidenhout
The Joe Mafela Award
King Flat
Mashabela Galane
Sifiso Nene
TT Phasha
Best Comedic Writer
Kagiso Lediga
Lazola Gola
Milo
Mojak Lehoko
Tsitsi Chiumya
Headliner Of The Year Award
Celeste Ntuli
Dillan Oliphant
Kagiso KG Mokgadi
Robby Collins
Sifiso Nene
Comedic Content
UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT
Costa Carastavrakis
Dalin Oliver
Nina Hastie
Shanray Van Wyk
Tums The Narrator
Vafa Naraghi
Funny is Funny
Herholdts for “Shady Shaun”
King Price for “Generating gees”
Switch Energy for “Home Affairs”
Switch Energy for “No More ‘Shedding!”
Viya for “Don’t be a laya, vaya”
Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s
Dalin Oliver
Dillan Oliphant
Mojak Lehoko
Tums The Narrator
Vafa Naraghi
Hall of Fame Award Recipient
Marc Lottering
