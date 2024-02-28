Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, here are your nominees

Comedians, industry luminaries, and sponsors eagerly awaited the announcement of the nominees, showcasing the best and brightest in the comedy realm across 12 diverse categories including the announcement of the Hall of Fame recipient.

The reveal took place at the Radisson RED in Rosebank and was filled with cheers, celebratory whoops, and an air of camaraderie that defines the spirit of comedy – all while enjoying the refreshing taste of Savanna Cider, of course.

This year, Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi lead the pack with three nods each while Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall Of Fame Award.

This honour celebrates Lottering’s remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

Marc Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability, and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide.

His career, spanning over two decades, has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour, and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.

The Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, a landmark event in the South African entertainment calendar, is known for recognising outstanding comedic talent and providing a platform for the industry’s most remarkable individuals.

Here are the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards (in no particular order):

Stand-Up Comedy

Best Solo Show Award

Ambrose Uren

Carvin H Goldstone & Robby Collins

Celeste Ntuli

Dalin Oliver

Prins

Sifiso Nene

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays

Bioscope Sundays

Blacks Only Comedy Show

Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights

Otherwise Comedy Nights

Savanna Newcomer Award

Callum Hitchcock

Khabane Moloi

Mr Chase

Mzonke Maloney

Thula Sithole

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

JamJam The Comedian

Shanray Van Wyk

Wazi M Kunene

Vafa Naraghi

Comedian of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Kagiso KG Mokgafi

Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane

Robby Collins

Schalk Bezuidenhout

The Joe Mafela Award

King Flat

Mashabela Galane

Sifiso Nene

Summary

TT Phasha

Best Comedic Writer

Kagiso Lediga

Lazola Gola

Milo

Mojak Lehoko

Tsitsi Chiumya

Headliner Of The Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Dillan Oliphant

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Robby Collins

Sifiso Nene

Comedic Content

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT

Costa Carastavrakis

Dalin Oliver

Nina Hastie

Shanray Van Wyk

Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Herholdts for “Shady Shaun”

King Price for “Generating gees”

Switch Energy for “Home Affairs”

Switch Energy for “No More ‘Shedding!”

Viya for “Don’t be a laya, vaya”

Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s

Dalin Oliver

Dillan Oliphant

Mojak Lehoko

Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi

Hall of Fame Award Recipient

Marc Lottering

Also read: How skills-based hiring makes global sense to replace unconscious hiring