Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Entrepreneurship

WATCH: Former Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at Top Empowerment Conference 2024

By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
Read next
The former Deputy President, Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

There’s still a lot to do, argues the former Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during the first leg of the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 in Sandton on Wednesday morning.

The former DP was speaking on the notion that for there to be achieved objectives, there needed to be willful action necessary to implement changes.

The former Deputy President, Ms Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

For there to be solutions there needed to be will, Mlambo-Ncuka stressed as the country had a rich history of a rich constitution.

The conference held, at the Maslows Hotel touched on how purpose-led transformation was necessary, the role of entrepreneurship in Africa’s economic development, youth and technology as drivers for change, and a necessary need for transformative ownership in the financial sector.

How businesses can align their operations, culture, and strategies with a social purpose to drive innovation and growth were some of the topics discussed at the conference.

The importance of empowering young people and leveraging technology to better the country was one point that was commended as many agreed to the much-needed shift.

Discussions on how to increase black ownership and participation in the financial services industry were a topic that appeared topical among the conference’s discussions.

The conference delivered one key message, to explore ways to support and develop the township economy through much-needed discussions and action.

Also read: Pan African Data Centre Exhibition and Conference 2024 points to intelligent era (memeburn.com)

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker, Web Content and Digital Editor by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024: Unlocking supply chain opportunities in SA
Entrepreneurship 17 Jul 2024
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2024, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.