WATCH: Former Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka at Top Empowerment Conference 2024

There’s still a lot to do, argues the former Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during the first leg of the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2024 in Sandton on Wednesday morning.

The former DP was speaking on the notion that for there to be achieved objectives, there needed to be willful action necessary to implement changes.

For there to be solutions there needed to be will, Mlambo-Ncuka stressed as the country had a rich history of a rich constitution.

The conference held, at the Maslows Hotel touched on how purpose-led transformation was necessary, the role of entrepreneurship in Africa’s economic development, youth and technology as drivers for change, and a necessary need for transformative ownership in the financial sector.

How businesses can align their operations, culture, and strategies with a social purpose to drive innovation and growth were some of the topics discussed at the conference.

The importance of empowering young people and leveraging technology to better the country was one point that was commended as many agreed to the much-needed shift.

Discussions on how to increase black ownership and participation in the financial services industry were a topic that appeared topical among the conference’s discussions.

The conference delivered one key message, to explore ways to support and develop the township economy through much-needed discussions and action.

