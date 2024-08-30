Introducing custom Gems, personalise your AI chat experience

Google has an exciting Gemini announcement: Custom Gems—a new way to personalize your AI chat experience—and enhanced image generation capabilities in Gemini powered by the latest Imagen 3 model. It’s coming to everyone.

Over the coming days, Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise subscribers can start creating and chatting with Gems, the custom versions of Gemini first previewed at I/O.

You can customize Gems to act as an expert on topics or refine them toward your specific goals. Simply write instructions for your Gem, give it a name, and then chat with it whenever you want.

With Gems, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post.

Your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive, or difficult tasks.

To help you get started, we’re launching a set of premade Gems for different scenarios, including:

● Learning coach helps you break down complex topics, making them easier to understand.

● Brainstormer gives you easy inspiration — from fresh ideas for a themed party to the perfect gift for an upcoming birthday.

● Career guide unlocks your career potential with detailed plans to refine your skills and achieve your career goals.

● A writing editor can elevate your writing through clear, constructive feedback on everything from grammar to structure.

● Coding partner levels up your coding skills and can help you build projects and learn as you go.

Gems is now rolling out on desktop and mobile devices to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise users in more than 150 countries in most languages.

Generate high-quality images with Imagen 3

Google has upgraded its creative image generation capabilities, and over the coming days, the plan will be to bring their latest image generation model, Imagen 3 to Gemini Apps and expanding its availability for users in all languages.

Imagen 3 sets a new standard for image quality, generating images with just a few words. You can even ask Gemini to create images in various styles — like photorealistic landscapes, textured oil paintings, or whimsical claymation scenes.

Imagen 3 offers advanced image generation capabilities with built-in safeguards and adheres to our product design principles.

Across a wide range of benchmarks, Imagen 3 performs favorably compared to other image generation models available. As with Imagen 2, we use SynthID, our tool for watermarking AI-generated images.

Design principles are clear: From start to finish, users remain in control of the creative process. If the initial image you get doesn’t meet your expectations, simply tell Gemini what you’d like to change and it’ll give you a new image.

Over the coming days, Google also start to roll out the generation of images of people, with an early access version for our Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users, starting in English.

“With Imagen 3, we’ve made significant progress in providing a better user experience when generating images of people. We don’t support the generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors, or excessively gory, violent, or sexual scenes. Of course, not every image Gemini creates will be perfect, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback from early-access Gemini Advanced users as we keep improving. We’ll gradually roll this out, aiming to bring it to more users and languages soon,” writes Dave Citron, Senior Director, Product Management, at Gemini experiences

