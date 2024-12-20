Productivity On A Large Screen

AI-Enabled Samsung Galaxy Z Series with Innovative Foldable Form Factor & Significantly Improved Screen Delivers New User Experiences Across Productivity, Communication & Creativity



The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Foldable Series with AI-Powered Productivity on the Large Screen enables more efficient work. The Galaxy Z Fold6 comes packed with significant screen improvements as well as awe-inspiring features such as Note Assist, Browsing Assist and Transcript Assist, across areas including meeting recaps and research projects.

Galaxy AI establishes itself as an enabler of the unique Z Series foldable form factor, delivering new user experiences across productivity, communication and creativity. The Galaxy Z Fold6 unfolds into a large 7.6-inch screen1 that offers up to 2,600nit brightness and allows those of you with more hands-on leadership style to run videoconferencing or chat sessions while reviewing detailed documents like Excel or PowerPoint deck. And as questions arise that your team can’t address, features like Circle to Search with Google make it easy to draw around words, images or other objects on screen to get the answers you need. Meanwhile, the Browsing Assist feature summarises the information on web pages for easy skimming.

For most leaders, keeping up with business when you’re on the go all day long can be a struggle. And when there’s no time to pull out the laptop, traditional smartphones don’t always give you the screen real estate you need to work comfortably and efficiently. However, with the latest Galaxy Z Fold6 that comes with an impressive large screen – productivity is elevated by AI. And in order to maximise durability with less screen crease, Samsung has focused on four key areas in the new Galaxy Z Fold6 and these include hinge functionality, screen protection, testing assurance and the strongest materials.

And that’s not all. The perfectly symmetrical design with straight edge provides an aesthetically sleek finish while the new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a more natural bar-type viewing experience and better grip when folded. Deemed the most durable Galaxy Z series yet with the Dual Rail Hinge and strengthened Folding Edge for greater resistance to physical impact, the enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength.

Whether you’re using Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or making the most of the iconic FlexMode, the Galaxy Z Fold6 will provide you with more opportunities to maximise AI capabilities. Galaxy Z Fold6 includes a convenient taskbar at the bottom of the screen. While you’re working in an app, the taskbar remains visible so you can launch or switch to another app at any time. It’s yet another way to take advantage of the larger screen and Multi-Active Windows.

You can now customise your taskbar with your most used apps (again, just like you would on your PC). This allows you to dedicate the Edge Panel to apps and app pairings that you use frequently, but not as often as those in the taskbar. Also, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is equally helpful in driving revenue when you use features like Note Assist2 with Galaxy AI. It’s a way to instantly summarise, organise and provide highlights of everything you jot down during client conversations, so you know what to prioritise in terms of action items and follow-ups that could close your next deal.

Note Assist provides templates and cover creation, and now has Transcript Assist embedded as well as PDF support for overlaying translation so you can stay productive. If you can imagine you and the person on the other end each speak your native language, while your mobile device translates back and forth, audibly and on-screen. That’s the power of Live Translate,3 one of the most impressive features of Samsung Galaxy AI available on the latest Galaxy devices. With the help of AI, you’re able to communicate clearly, effortlessly and seamlessly.

​Availability & Pricing

The recommended retail prices for this latest Galaxy Z Foldable series is as follows: Galaxy Z Fold6 with 256GB is priced at R42 999 and the Galaxy Z Flip6 256GB at R25 999.4 You can also choose a colour that best suits your style, Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy, while Galaxy Z Flip6 is also available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options5.