New local podcast series charts the curious case of curiosity

As the saying goes, curiosity killed the cat. But what role has curiosity played in developing some of the best minds in business, politics and the arts?

This is the key question that South African serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous sets out to uncover in his latest podcast series, The Curious Cult Podcast.

Among other things, Haralambous helped found Motribe, a mobile social network builder, before starting a design company to sell bamboo socks. Today he’s involved in crypto investment platform Coindirect and is also an avid speaker at business events.

This, his latest podcast series, aims to target those who want to understand how to be more curious in their own lives and spark change.

Among the first five podcasts that he’s run he’s featured EA Sports founder Trip Hawkins and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

The long list of guests still to come include Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl, acclaimed SA author Lauren Beukes and Yoco co-founder Katlego Mapai.

The interviews cover what makes each of these people curious, how it informs their days, work-life and everything they do.

Says Haralambous: “I am interviewing people that I admire, people who have achieved something interesting and unique and generally smart people who I believe will provide interesting insights into the world of curiosity and innovation in careers, work, businesses and life”.

His idea is to use the interviews he has in the podcasts to write a new book, called The Curiosity Catalyst.

Explains Haralambous: “The premise is simple: Innovation has become a meaningless word that no one understands because it’s overused. The true special sauce is Curiosity. It’s a catalyst to improving work culture, engaging your team and finding new solutions to old problems.”

Perhaps then, it’s time to get a bit more curious about things?

Feature image: Nic Haralambous via Facebook