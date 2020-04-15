Facebook’s Kit brings condensed messaging to the Apple Watch

Facebook launched a brand new app this week, but it’s only available for the Apple Watch.

Dubbed Kit, or Keep In Touch, the app’s a super compact version of Messenger to better suit the smaller screen of the Watch.

According to TechCrunch, you kick start your Kit adventure by scanning a QR code on your Facebook profile, and then select contacts on Messenger to add to the service.

“Kit makes keeping in contact from your watch easy. Everything you need to compose a message is just one tap away. No more struggling to navigate a tiny screen to find the right option,” writes Facebook’s NPE team in the app’s description.

So, yeah, it’s a stripped down messaging experience that doesn’t require a smartphone, but the variety of message types available are pretty varied.

Users can record a voice message, send texts, send their location, or have the app read aloud others’ messages.

At present, just two ratings have been left on the app’s page, and both give it a 1.0 out of 5. It’s too early to say if those are just salt ratings or if the app’s genuinely terrible.

That said, it will probably take a while for the rest of the world to find out because Kit’s seemingly only available in Canada for now.

It also joins a number of other experimental Facebook apps that’ve been launched in recent months, including Whale, Aux and Bump.

Feature image: Facebook NPE Team/Apple App Store