Google Play Store to get a kids app section approved by teachers

Google is set to launch a section for children’s educational tool on the Play Store, the company announced on Wednesday.

The section will house “teacher approved” apps designed with educating youngsters in mind, and will be picked based on reviews and ratings by teachers.

“Apps are rated on factors like age-appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight,” said Google.

“We include information in the app listing about why the app was rated highly to help parents determine if the app is right for their child.”

Apps eligible will now include “Teacher Approved” badges beneath their description.

The section will first debut in the US, and will roll out to other regions later in 2020.

