Bolt Food launches in Cape Town, debuts tuk-tuk rides in Sandton
Bolt’s been pretty busy in 2020. The company earlier this month launched Business Delivery to help smaller companies ferry goods to customers. Today, it launched Bolt Food, a service it first teased a year ago.
Essentially an Uber Eats and Mr D Food rival, Bolt Food will deliver essential goods including “groceries, pet food, health supplements and off-the-shelf medications” to users currently under lockdown.
It’ll first debut in Cape Town, but will roll out to other areas across South Africa in the “coming days”.
The Bolt ride-hailing app has also added two new categories.
Users in Sandton and Rosebank can now select a tuk-tuk as a mode of transport. The service is a partnership with Shesha Tuks, and will offer users fares up to 20% lower than a traditional car.
Finally, Bolt Van will launch in Gauteng with “additional city roll-outs to follow”.
“Bolt Van offers up to three passengers the opportunity to ride together in a seven (or more) seater vehicle, in line with Government’s regulations on physical distancing when using ride-hailing services,” Bolt said in a statement.
Users can download the Bolt Food app here.
Feature image: Bolt