Honor 200 series launch in South Africa: What to expect

Chinese consumer electronics company Honor is set to unveil its latest lineup of smart devices for the South African market.

How about we forecast what to expect from the Honor camp on Wednesday evening as Honor plans to introduce their latest features to what we expect to be two smartphones that promise to deliver photographic efficiency.

We expect photography muscle, as Honor has brought impressive photography capabilities coupled with some AI in the past, but looking at international launches, we do expect some competent camera lenses, similar to those found in the Magic 6 Pro.

There have been rumors that Honor has partnered with the renowned Parisian portrait photography house, Studio Harcourt, to co-develop a new photography mode.

This mode combines expert craftsmanship with advanced AI capabilities, promising studio-level portrait photography on smartphones1.

Display and performance

The non-Pro model, the Honor 200 does come with a50MP selfie and telephoto sensors, but with a slightly smaller screen and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor than Honor’s higher end Honor 200 Pro.

Price and availability

While exact pricing details are yet to be confirmed, the Honor 200 devices are set to launch on July 24th at an upcoming local event.

Expect them to be priced in a similar range to the Honor 90 series. If you’re eager to get your hands on an Honor device sooner, the Honor 200 Lite is already available, priced at R10,000 with additional gifts included.

South African consumers can anticipate cutting-edge photography features, powerful performance, and a range of options within the Honor 200 Series.

Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or seeking a reliable mid-range smartphone, the Honor 200 lineup aims to deliver.

