Applications open for the Healthy Futures Venture Launch program

South Africa faces a dual challenge in the form of a persistently high unemployment rate, particularly among young people, and ongoing health needs within the population.

To address these issues, the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Cape Town, in partnership with the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Mastercard Foundation, has launched the Healthy Futures Venture Launch program.

A program for aspiring health entrepreneurs

This initiative is a health accelerator program designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals with health-related business ideas.

The program offers participants the tools and resources to develop their concepts and potentially launch successful ventures focused on improving health outcomes in South Africa.

Venture launch: Building a foundation

The program’s initial phase, Venture Launch, is ideal for those refining both for-profit and non-profit health ventures.

This five-week online program equips participants with knowledge and skills to develop scalable social enterprises or startups.

By the program’s conclusion, participants will have the tools to create, prototype, and validate a minimum viable product (MVP) – a basic version of their product or service to test its feasibility.

Recognition and advancement

Upon successful completion of Venture Launch, participants receive a UCT Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) accredited certificate.

Additionally, these individuals have the opportunity to pitch for a coveted spot in the Venture scale program – a more intensive program designed to scale promising ventures.

Benefits of participation

Participating in the Healthy Futures Venture Launch program offers a multitude of benefits:

Business development: Gain the tools and resources to build a strong foundation for your health-focused venture.

Gain the tools and resources to build a strong foundation for your health-focused venture. Network building: Connect with a vibrant startup ecosystem, expanding your network of potential partners, investors, and mentors.

Connect with a vibrant startup ecosystem, expanding your network of potential partners, investors, and mentors. Market access: Gain insights into potential market opportunities within the health sector.

Gain insights into potential market opportunities within the health sector. Expert guidance: Benefit from access to co-working spaces and mentorship from seasoned industry experts.

Benefit from access to co-working spaces and mentorship from seasoned industry experts. Skill development: Participate in masterclasses covering various topics like legal, tax, accounting, human resources, branding, and marketing.

Who should apply?

This program welcomes applications from South Africa-based individuals or teams (minimum two members) who are passionate about improving public health within their communities or nationally.

“The Bertha Centre’s vision is to act as a launchpad for health-focused organizations that will contribute to strengthening South Africa’s health system infrastructure,” states Dr. Rosa, a representative of the Bertha Centre.

This program not only empowers aspiring health entrepreneurs but also has the potential to alleviate unemployment within the health sector.

As these ventures grow and expand, new employment opportunities will be created, contributing positively to South Africa’s economic landscape.

The Bertha Centre is currently accepting applications for the program, which begins in late July 2024.

Applications close on July 26th, 2024. More information and application details can be found on the Bertha Centre website or by contacting them via WhatsApp.

The Healthy Futures Venture Launch program offers a promising solution to South Africa’s dual challenges of health system strain and high unemployment.

By empowering aspiring health entrepreneurs, this program has the potential to improve healthcare access and create new jobs within the sector.

