Transport & Travel

Bolt launches Business Delivery in South Africa during COVID-19 lockdown

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Bolt

Ride-hailing company Bolt has launched its Business Delivery service to help smaller firms fulfil orders during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The service will operate between 5am-9am and 4pm-8pm daily to connect businesses like grocery stores and vets “with drivers on the Bolt platform during these hours so that essential services businesses can deliver to South African residents unable to leave home”.

The service ensures that Bolt drivers continue to make a living during the lockdown, and that businesses who are otherwise inaccessible reach their customers.

“Because Bolt operates in more than 30 cities across South Africa, essential services businesses in areas outside urban centres can now offer delivery services to their customers, helping more people who are confined to their homes, and giving these businesses the opportunity to reach a wider customer base,” added the company.

Bolt notes that businesses can batch upload delivery requests, or enter them manually.

“Orders can be set to be picked up immediately or scheduled to be collected within 48 hours. When adding orders, vendors will receive a price estimate. Once they confirm request,” it added.

Businesses have access to fundamental features too, including live-tracking and order notifications. Customers will receive SMS notifications.

Businesses can sign up here to use the service.

Feature image: Bolt

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

