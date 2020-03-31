Cell C doubles its All-in-One bundle data during SA’s lockdown

Cell C customers will receive double data on select bundles during the country’s COVID-19 lockdown.

The network provider on Monday announced that from 31 March to 17 April, All-In-One bundles for prepaid and “Top-Customers” will receive double data.

This means that a R5 bundle will now include 60MB, a R15 bundle will include 240MB, and a R35 bundle’s data total will increase to 600MB.

The number of available minutes and validity periods will not change.

“The All-In-One bundles can be purchased through the Cell C app, the Cell C USSD (*147#) and Cell C’s online portal,” the company added.

Feature image: Cell C