Update: FNB on Tuesday confirmed that its services are back online.

“FNB apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused due to some functionality being temporarily unavailable on our banking channels,” it said in a statement.

“While most banking services have not been affected and remain available to customers, we are pleased to report that the challenges experienced with respect to Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Telecommunications as well as our Share Trading services have been resolved.

“Our teams are working to resolve issues related to Lotto, PayPal, Prepaid Electricity and FNB Connect, which remains our utmost priority.

“We thank our customers for their patience and valued support,” it concluded.

Original article: FNB and its subscribers are having a bad day.

The bank on Monday acknowledged that it is currently experiencing technical issues across its platforms.

“We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable,” FNB wrote in a tweet on Monday morning.

“Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Some users are unable to login to the site, complete transactions, logging in to banking app, and accessing USSD services.

Yo @FNBSA the App has been like this since yesterday @Rbjacobs 😳😩 pic.twitter.com/qt73nSy478 — Nhlanhla Hlabisa (@matekihlabisa) June 8, 2020

cant access the FNB investments ? u guys are charging highest transactions charges in the world and not maintaining the damn site , it's down for last two days pic.twitter.com/Bkfc4x65c5 — SUNDEEP (@abbineni67) June 8, 2020

It’s not clear when the issues will be resolved.

