Gmail outage: Google services experiencing disruptions

If you’ve noticed your Gmail or other Google services acting up today, it’s likely due to the service disruptions that the company is experiencing.

The service disruption has affected Gmail, Drive, Docs, Slides, Groups, Google Sites, Keep, Google Voice, and Google Sites.

However, other services such as Analytics, Meet, and Forms remain functional. But issues do appear to be popping up even on some of these services.

Users of the affected services reported issues sending emails, uploading documents, and accessing their Drive.

Google is updating users on the status of the issue on the G Suite Status Dashboard. The dashboard includes status reports for specific services and individual updates.

Users first reported issues on the morning of 20 August. By noon, Google said that Gmail functionality had been restored for some. However, others may still experience issues.

The same applied to Google Drive.

A full roundup of issues reported to Google include: Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat, Sites adding new pages issues, Keep issues, and Voice mail issues.

Twitter users shared their frustrations under the hashtag #GmailOutage.

While many services are working again for users, some issues still needed to be fully resolved at the time of writing.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

