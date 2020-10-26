The 15 biggest South African Facebook Pages

Burn Media Sites
Facebook stock image pages

Facebook’s reach isn’t only limited to ordinary users — it’s a powerful platform for brands, companies, and celebrities to reach their audience. So when it comes to South African audiences, what are the the biggest Facebook pages in South Africa?

Among South Africa’s top Facebook pages are celebrities, media organisations, sports teams, and politicians. The top 15 includes a mix of industries and personalities.

According to data from SocialBakers, the top Facebook page in South Africa is SuperSport Football. The page attracts over 7.8 million fans.

The next most popular page is that of late President Nelson Mandela, followed by media website News24.com.

Other pages that appear in the top results include Trevor Noah, AB de Villiers, and Kaizer Chiefs.

The 15 biggest Facebook pages in South Africa

Pages in this list are ranked according to the number of users who like the pages. However, their follower numbers are usually higher than the number of likes.

You can see the top 15 pages in South Africa according to likes below:

  1. SuperSport Football – 7.8 million fans
  2. Nelson Mandela – 7.7 million fans
  3. News24.com  – 7.3 million fans
  4. Charlize Theron – 6.8 million fans
  5. Skrollr – 6.02 million fans
  6. Trevor Noah – 6.01 million fans
  7. SuperSport – 5 million fans
  8. Cricket South Africa – 4 million fans
  9. AB de Villiers – 3.9 million fans
  10. Seether – 3.5 million fans
  11. Kaizer Chiefs – 3.18 million fans
  12. Playboy Sout Africa – 3.16 million fans
  13. David Miller – 2.9 million fans
  14. Cassper Nyovest – 2.8 million fans
  15. Soccer Laduma – 2.7 million fans

These page rankings reflect the data as of September 2020. However, the ranks remain relatively steady, especially among the top five biggest pages.

The page for AB de Villiers is also one of the fast-growing pages in South Africa.

Rankings also differ according to category. These rankings reflect the biggest pages overall, across all industries and page types.

You can view data for different categories on the Social Bakers website.

Feature image: NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Staff Reporter

News

